Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,308 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Anika Therapeutics worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $272,473.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.13.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Issued By KeyCorp

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XLRN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.13.
StocksWKRB News

Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target at $61.30

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.27.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stockscom-unik.info

Aggregator Lp Scooby Sells 3,300,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $254,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted...
Stockscom-unik.info

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $272,000 Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,647 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $296,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,240 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.58, for a total transaction of $2,412,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,562,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,921,475.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
StocksWKRB News

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Robert Aspbury Sells 19,354 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,956 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 375 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.