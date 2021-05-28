Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.www.modernreaders.com