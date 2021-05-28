Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XLRN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.13.