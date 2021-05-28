BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 39,379 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.07.