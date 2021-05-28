BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 39,379 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,184 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of First Solar worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com