Pokemon Go Just a Nibble Quest Storyline Revealed

Cover picture for the articleTrainers, the Gible Community Day event goes live on June 6, 2021, featuring an increased spawn rate of Gible, cool bonuses, and a Special Research story called Just a Nibble. Just a Nibble is a four-stage Special Research, but unfortunately, not everyone can participate and finish this quest. Only those who get the ticket for the Just a Nibble Special Research story will have a chance to complete the quest tasks and earn the rewards.

