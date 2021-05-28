Pokemon Go Just a Nibble Quest Storyline Revealed

Pokemon Go added a brand new Pokemon to the game this week, but it's only available to players who reach a certain milestone in competitive play. Earlier this week, Pokemon Go launched its newest season of the GO Battle League, the game's competitive PvP format. This season comes with an extra incentive - players who reach Level 5 in Go Battle League will have the chance to encounter Mienfoo for the very first time. Mienfoo is a Fighting-type Pokemon from the Unova region and has not previously appeared in Pokemon Go. It evolves into Mienshao, another pure Fighting-type Pokemon when given 50 Candies.