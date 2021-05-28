Cancel
ImagineAR (OTCQB:IPNFF) Selected as a Presenting Startup Finalist for the DEC Association Tech Day 2021

By ImagineAR Inc.
Marietta Daily Journal
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEC Tech Day Virtual Event is scheduled for June 2, 2021. VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR) an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to instantly create their own AR mobile campaigns, is pleased to announce that it has been a selected as one of the 10 startup finalists presenting at the DEC Association Tech Day on June 2, 2021.

