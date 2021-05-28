ImagineAR (OTCQB:IPNFF) Selected as a Presenting Startup Finalist for the DEC Association Tech Day 2021
DEC Tech Day Virtual Event is scheduled for June 2, 2021. VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR) an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to instantly create their own AR mobile campaigns, is pleased to announce that it has been a selected as one of the 10 startup finalists presenting at the DEC Association Tech Day on June 2, 2021.www.mdjonline.com