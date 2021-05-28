Fabiola Santiago: Tone-deaf racial comments aside, Coral Gables does the right thing honoring Harriet Tubman

While I appreciate Mr. Mishkin’s brief review of racial injustice condoned by the Bible as well as various U.S. presidents, I fear he does not go far enough by saying we need to “learn from our history, not attempt to erase it” [Viewpoint: “Living with history is instructive, even when it’s flawed,” June 18]. When I see the Confederate flag hanging on porches in Indianapolis and when so many state legislatures are attempting to suppress the vote of people of color, I believe we must also make clear moral judgments on our history.