Let’s review top sales so far and talk a bit more about crypto values. This week’s episode is shorter than usual. I recorded this ahead of traveling, so there’s no news segment. Instead, I’m going to talk about two overarching themes this year: the impact of cryptocurrency values on the market, as well as strong domain aftermarket prices. We’ll kick off with a discussion about crypto impacts, and then I’ll run through the top sales of the year so far. Enjoy.