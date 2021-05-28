Lady Gaga to release 10th anniversary edition of 'Born This Way'

Lady Gaga will be releasing "Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary" in June. The album will feature a cover of "Judas" by Big Freedia. Pool photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will release a special 10th anniversary edition of her 2011 album Born This Way on June 18.

The 10th anniversary version will feature new packaging and six Born This Way tracks covered by artists who represent and advocate for the LGBTQ community.

Big Freedia's version of "Judas" was released Thursday across all music platforms.

"'Judas' was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it. I am beyond excited that it's the first to drop from this project. To me, 'Judas' is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I've sure had my experience with that. Who can't relate?" Freedia said in a statement.

The additional artists who will be covering "Marry the Night," "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love), "Yoü and I," "The Edge of Glory" and "Born This Way (The Country Road Version)" will be announced at a later date.

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Gaga has also released special Born This Way merchandise on her official website and was recently given the keys to West Hollywood, which declared May 23 as Born This Way Day.