Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lady Gaga to release 10th anniversary edition of 'Born This Way'

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlKyW_0aETUyIA00
Lady Gaga will be releasing "Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary" in June. The album will feature a cover of "Judas" by Big Freedia. Pool photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will release a special 10th anniversary edition of her 2011 album Born This Way on June 18.

The 10th anniversary version will feature new packaging and six Born This Way tracks covered by artists who represent and advocate for the LGBTQ community.

Big Freedia's version of "Judas" was released Thursday across all music platforms.

"'Judas' was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it. I am beyond excited that it's the first to drop from this project. To me, 'Judas' is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I've sure had my experience with that. Who can't relate?" Freedia said in a statement.

The additional artists who will be covering "Marry the Night," "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love), "Yoü and I," "The Edge of Glory" and "Born This Way (The Country Road Version)" will be announced at a later date.

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Gaga has also released special Born This Way merchandise on her official website and was recently given the keys to West Hollywood, which declared May 23 as Born This Way Day.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
126K+
Followers
34K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Freedia
Person
Lady Gaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Born This Way#Country Road#Special Edition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Lady Gaga reschedules ‘Chromatica’ stadium tour for 2022

Lady Gaga has once again postponed her short stadium tour supporting 2020's Chromatica, hopefully for the last time. Exact dates haven't been announced yet, but it's now set to go down in 2022, and it includes stops at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Boston's Fenway Park, Chicago's Wrigley Field, Toronto's Rogers Centre, London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Paris' Stade de France.
Designers & Collectionsneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Lady Gaga Teams Up With Versace

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Versace for a colorful capsule fashion collection to celebrate Pride Month. It’s also tied to the10th anniversary of her landmark album, Born This Way. Gaga made the announcement on Instagram wearing one of the Versace T-shirts, which features the album title and a Rainbow...
Designers & Collectionsmontanarightnow.com

Versace's replica of Lady Gaga Born This Way Ball jacket set to go under the hammer

Donatella Versace has created a replica of Lady Gaga's leather jacket from the 'Born This Way Ball' tor in aid of the Born This Way Foundation. In honor of Pride Month and the 10th anniversary of Gaga's iconic 'Born This Way' album - which is synonymous with the LGBTQIA+ community - the Italian fashion designer has re-visited the jacket, which took 400 hours to complete.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Celebrate 10 Years of Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' With Our New Podcast

From sax solos by Clarence Clemons to the glorious oddness of “Judas” to the super-powered power ballad “You and I,” Born This Way was the moment Lady Gaga ascended to superstardom. To celebrate 10 years of the instant-classic album, Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield joined host Brian Hiatt — who was in the studio with Gaga for a Rolling Stone cover story as she finished recording Born This Way — for a new episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. They break down the album’s greatest moments, put it in context of pop at the time, look at its influence, discuss our 2011 cover story, and much more.
CelebritiesNewsday

Lady Gaga moves 'Chromatica' tour to next summer

It looks like Lady Gaga won't be traveling anytime soon. On Wednesday, Ticketmaster sent an email to ticket holders for Lady Gaga's "Chromatica Ball" world tour announcing that all dates have been moved to 2022. "While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready," the 35-year-old pop star said in a statement within the email. "So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone the 'Chromatica Ball' shows to the summer of 2022."
Boston, MAWCVB

Lady Gaga postpones summer concert at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Lady Gaga's August concert at Boston's Fenway Park has been postponed. In an email to ticket holders, event planners said The Chromatica Ball that was scheduled for Aug. 7 will be held at a date to be determined. “While some parts of the world are moving quickly to...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Lady Gaga Postpones The Chromatica Ball To 2022

Fans hoping to see Lady Gaga at ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour will have to wait a while longer. Moments ago, Mother Monster announced that the stadium trek has been postponed until 2022. She said in a statement:. “While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others...
Musicnowdecatur.com

Quickies: John Mayer, Lady Gaga + More!

JOHN MAYER DROPS 'LAST TRAIN HOME': John Mayer has released the first single from his forthcoming album, Sob Rock. The video for “Last Train Home” dropped Friday (June 4th) along with the full track list for the 10-song album. Mayer will perform the track live for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday (June 7th.) Sob Rock arrives July 16th, 2021.
New Orleans, LAStereogum

Orville Peck – “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)” (Lady Gaga Cover)

In honor of Born This Way‘s 10th birthday, Lady Gaga is releasing a special 10th anniversary edition of the album featuring all of the original tracks plus six covers by artists from the LGBTQIA+ community. Last week we heard New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia’s take on “Judas.” And today we’re getting a “Country Road Version” of Born This Way‘s title track by the masked cowboy country singer Orville Peck. Listen to that below.
MakeupPosted by
The Press

Haus Laboratories Makeup By Lady Gaga Launches Collectible, Limited-Edition "BAD KID VAULT" Makeup Set -- Featuring All The Products Needed To "Recreate" Gaga's Iconic BORN THIS WAY Makeup Looks

Lady Gaga's beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the creative visionary's groundbreaking BORN THIS WAY album with the introduction of the BAD KID VAULT - a covetable, limited-edition makeup box set of 16 Haus Labs beauty products including best-selling, highly-rated eyeliners (liquid, pencil, and kohl), lip crayons, glosses, and their iconic red sparkle lipstick. Just like the album and anthemic songs have done for the past decade, the set empowers consumers to love and express themselves freely.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Lady Gaga's synergy with Lisa Kudrow

Lady Gaga has a "synergy" with Lisa Kudrow. The unlikely duo performed a rendition of 'Smelly Cat' together for the recent 'Friends' reunion and its director Ben Winston has revealed that Lisa - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - loved the idea of performing with Gaga, whilst the singer said "yes in a heartbeat".
MusicPride Source

The Unleashing of Greyson Chance: Out Artist Talks Sexy New Music, Touring and His Pandemic Romance

Seven years before Greyson Chance came out in 2017 in an open-hearted and emotional Instagram post, he became a viral sensation thanks to Ellen DeGeneres. The year was 2010 when Chance’s profile rocketed after appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where the Oklahoma native was invited to perform Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” after producers came across his video performance of the song at his middle school talent show on YouTube.
Musicvermilioncountyfirst.com

Quickies: Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus + Lady Gaga!

GWEN STEFANI SHARES SNAP FROM BRIDAL SHOWER: Gwen Stefani was honored by friends and family at an intimate bridal shower last week. On Friday June 11th, the former No Doubt singer shared a snap of the event with the caption, “She’s Getting Marriiieeeed.” According to E!, her family “kidnapped” her to take her to the party. Her fiance, Blake Shelton told the Today show in March that the wedding will take place this summer.