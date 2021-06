Odds are you had one of two reactions when you read this title. Either you’re a fan of chili crisp and are incredibly intrigued by this recipe, or you have no idea what it is. I mean, I guess it’s possible that you’ve had chili crisp and aren’t a fan. But excitement or utter confusion seem likelier here. To clear up any confusion, chili crisp is a Chinese condiment made by infusing oil with dried red chiles, fried garlic, shallots, and ginger. Ingredients may differ based on the brand or recipe you use. For instance, some use Sichuan peppers, which have a numbing effect. I think it’s safe to say that most chili crisps are spicy, fragrant, and have a wonderful crunch.