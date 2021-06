The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is finally here. It’s now official, coming after the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The latter is now up for pre-order. As for the other Nord device, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G has just been announced for release in North America. This one follows the OnePlus Nord N100 from last year. As with most OnePlus mid-ranges, this Nord delivers an almost premium mobile experience at a more affordable price. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 only reached the US earlier this 2021 but they have been around before that.