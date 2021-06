When you look at the new RTX 3080Ti by the numbers it has 10240 CUDA Cores, 256 less than an RTX 3090 and 1536 more than an RTX 3080 and the number of Tensor cores and texture mapping units are similar, at 320 for both it is 8 below a 3090 and 48 more than the 3080. The number of RT cores make a bit of a difference, 80 for the RTX 3080 Ti as opposed to 82 for a 3090 and a mere 68 for the RTX 3080. The big difference is one that was discussed at length during the launch of the RTX 3080; 10GB is too small, 24GB is overkill for gaming but 12GB at 912GB/s seems to be just about right. Clock speeds might as well be the same, the difference between 1695MHz and 1665MHz is minuscule.