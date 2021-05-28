First Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti benchmarks leak

Having just decided to update my graphics card drivers earlier this week, I did so fully in the knowledge that likely within the next couple of days, a new version would be released and I’d be badgered by my taskbar to update them again. Well, with the release of their latest GeForce Game Ready 466.77 drivers, that has inevitably happened. However, if you do enjoy your PC gaming, then it would appear that these are well worth checking out as they bring with them masses of improvements and optimisations to many huge titles!