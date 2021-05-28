First Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti benchmarks leak
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: launch 31st May, reviews 2nd June, available 3rd June. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: launch 31st May, reviews 9th June, available 10th June. Enough with the dates, what about performance I hear you cry. Obviously these in-between Ti cards will have performance that aligns with where they slot in the existing RTX 30 hierarchy, so we aren't expecting any astonishing revelations. In the last few hours there have been multiple leaks regarding the upcoming new treasured from the green team including two benchmark leaks featuring the RTX 3080 Ti, even though this is the card the furthest away in terms of reviews / retail availability.www.hexus.net