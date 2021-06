The world is changing; it sounds generic, but it’s true. Not just because borders have been drawn and redrawn over the past decade, but because of the pandemic. Whether scientists saw it coming or not, it’s safe to say it has ravaged on longer than anyone could’ve anticipated. This, of course, cracked the egg of remote working wide open over a hot skillet. And while many digital nomads, myself included, have had remote work simmering on the back burner for a while, I still want to welcome the newbies. Which is why I put together this list of apps that go beyond the obvious Google Translate and XE Currency Exchange and make diving into a digital nomad lifestyle much easier.