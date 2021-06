Arsenal are understood to be in contract talks with their ‘best player’ after he was tipped by his former manager to be an ideal fit at Man City. Arsenal are in desperate need of positive news after an underwhelming campaign gave their fans little to cheer about. Mikel Arteta is set to be given time to turn their ship around. But doing so is not likely to be a quick fix. One rare bright spark over the last 12 months has been the continued development of left-back Kieran Tierney.