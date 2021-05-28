Myanmar Nationals Can Apply for Temporary Protected Status

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. A new report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General revealed that between July 2017 and July 2018, Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported 348 parents without their children and without recording if they agreed to be separated. ICE also removed parents without their children despite knowing they didn’t want to be separated, the report concluded. “There was no policy or standard process requiring ICE officers to ascertain, document, or honor parents’ decisions regarding their children,” said the report. Deported parents claimed ICE refused to reunite them with their children before their deportation, while DHS officials said they gave parents a choice to leave their children in the U.S. Mother Jones.