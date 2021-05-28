Myanmar Nationals Can Apply for Temporary Protected Status
This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. After four months of rising violence in Myanmar, the Biden administration is allowing Myanmar nationals to apply for Temporary Protected Status. Roughly 1,600 Myanmar nationals “continuously residing” in the U.S. are eligible to apply through Nov. 22, the Department of Homeland Security said. The United Nations has accused Myanmar’s military leaders of intensely cracking down against pro-democracy demonstrators. The leaders seized power in a February coup, and their security forces have since allegedly killed dozens of protesters. VOA News.documentedny.com