It’s a little crazy to think about when you talk to beer geeks here in Cincinnati – but if you’re going to count Brew Dog, Platform or North High as local craft beer spots… local taprooms, or whatever you might classify them as, you can’t also leave off BJ’s. Yes… it’s a chain. No, they aren’t cranking out groundbreaking beer that will get you lining up for a release. But they’re doing something that few places like them have managed to do – survive.