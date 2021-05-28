Sam’s Club’s Memorial Day Hours Look A Little Different

For more than 35 years, Sam's Club shoppers have been going for the free samples and staying for the warehouses full of well-priced groceries, prescriptions, technology, mattresses, and other home goods (via Sam's Club). However, like pretty much everything else in our lives that we once enjoyed but took for granted prior to COVID-19, Sam's Club's beloved sampling program was forced to take a time-out in response to public health and safety concerns. Sam's Club, which is owned and operated by Walmart, paused the program in March 2020 out of concern for the health and safety of members and associates during COVID-19. Today, however, Sam's Club announced in a press release the good news that it is bringing free samples back to its clubs, nationwide.