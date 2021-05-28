Murder in the Suburbs: Behind the scenes on reporting the Johnny Clarke and Lisa Straub murders

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you live anywhere long enough, your institutional memory of the region will eventually include a number of grisly crimes. I moved to Toledo in 1998 to work at The Blade. The murder of Johnny Clarke and Lisa Straub in Holland, Ohio on Jan. 30, 2011, is one of those crimes for me. It was vicious - and unprecedented. People don't get murdered in Holland, a middle-class Toledo suburb with a median home price of $230,000. They certainly don't get murdered in the manner that Straub and Clarke did - plastic bags duct-taped over their heads.