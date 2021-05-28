Endeavor China Nearing Deal For Sports Agency Mailman Group
Endeavor has agreed to acquire China-based sports digital agency Mailman Group, according to a report today in Sports Business. The deal, said to be worth $60M, has received approval from local regulators and is expected to be confirmed in the next month. Acquisition is being made via Endeavor China, the company’s far-east offshoot which was formed in 2016 as a joint venture with Sequoia Capital, Tencent and Fountainvest Partners.deadline.com