Endeavor China Nearing Deal For Sports Agency Mailman Group

By Tom Grater
Deadline
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEndeavor has agreed to acquire China-based sports digital agency Mailman Group, according to a report today in Sports Business. The deal, said to be worth $60M, has received approval from local regulators and is expected to be confirmed in the next month. Acquisition is being made via Endeavor China, the company’s far-east offshoot which was formed in 2016 as a joint venture with Sequoia Capital, Tencent and Fountainvest Partners.

deadline.com
#Sequoia Capital#Mailman Group#Sports Business#Endeavor China#Tencent#Fountainvest Partners#Australian
