Three Upcoming J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer Colorways

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate J. Cole and others’ drive to chase their dreams, PUMA is releasing three new colorways of the RS-DREAMER in Red, Blue, and Lime Green. The bold elements of the RS series meet the street with a court-ready design for a fully playable pair of kicks. The Puma RS-DREAMER features a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit, a ProFoam midsole and RS foam heel for maximum energy return, and a full coverage, high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip.

www.sneakerfiles.com
Take Another Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Racer Blue"

After officially being revealed a few months back, we now have another look at the Air Jordan 3 “Racer Blue.”. Complete with the accompanying shoebox, the latest images reveal the details of the upcoming “White/Black-Cement Grey-Racer Blue” colorway. The upper of the shoe features a mainly tumbled leather construction paired with 3M reflective elephant print, smooth white leather and perforated hits of blue and gray. The contrasting blue highlights also appear on the eyelets and branding. Rounding up the design of the shoe are gray sockliners, printed insoles and white/blue Air-assisted midsoles with gray rubber outsoles.
RetailGamespot

Puma X NBA 2K21 Sneaker Available In-Game Ahead Of Retail Release

The new Puma x 2K collection arrives in NBA 2K21 today, ahead of the collection's arrival in stores. The collection features the latest edition of the Court Rider sneakers, featuring vibrant colors and "2K21" across the shoe tongues. The shoes are available to equip on your MyPlayer starting now, while the full collection hits retail stores on June 21.
Apparelhypebeast.com

A "Grey/White" Colorway of the fragment x sacai x Nike LDWaffle Surfaces

Already getting a look at a “Blue Void/Obsidian/White” colorway, we are now introduced to a “Grey/White” take on the fragment design x sacai x. The latest potential release from Hiroshi Fujiwara and Nike sees Chitose Abe‘s hybrid footwear model take on another two-tone design. The upper of the shoe features a gray suede and mesh upper accented by white stacked Swooshes and heel tabs. Additional branding comes in the form of co-branding tags on the dual tongues, printed heel tabs and insoles. Rounding up the design of the shoe are matching laces, sockliner and exaggerated white midsole marked with “The Classic / Fragment : sacai” paired with a black rubber outsole.
Apparelhypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "White Oreo" Comes Complete With a New Shoebox

Ahead of the official release, we now have another look at the Air Jordan 4 “White Oreo.” The latest look reveals that the sure-to-be sought-after sneakers will come with a new shoebox with a light gray top marked with a red Jumpman motif and cement print bottom. The take on...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Check Out All 50 Colorways of the Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low "The 50"

Since first joining forces in 2017, Virgil Abloh and have entirely reshaped the rules of collaboration and now they’re embarking on their biggest project yet: a 50-pack of takes on the Dunk Low, aptly dubbed “The 50.” Though teaser images of select pairs from the outsized collection have been circulating on the sneaker interwebs for months, we’ve never gotten a look at the entire collection in one place — until now at least, thanks to Nike SNKRS spotlighting “The 50” in its latest “SNKRS Special” slideshow.
Shoppingjustfreshkicks.com

Air Jordan 13 Low “Very Berry” Dropping in GS Sizing

The Air Jordan 13 Low will be dropping in a GS exclusive “Very Berry” colorway that will give the kiddos a special rendition to sport this summer. Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 13 will be taking a break from its higher cut version this summer to offer the kid’s a new Low rendition of the Retro silhouette. Combining the highlight of the design Very Berry, with the addition of Black and White, the new edition will likely be a must grab this summer for many. Featuring a Black and Very Berry leather design with black suede in the rear, the red color is paired with black throughout the majority of the design with branded portions, the tongue, and lacing system reaching donning one of the hues. To give a break from the bred frenzy, a white rubber midsole is placed in at the bottoms which complements the upper and the red outsole perfectly.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT ‘Team Red’ Official Images

Jordan Brand will release a new Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT with USA vibes, which is dubbed ‘Team Red’ and will release during the warmer months. This Air Jordan 1 utilizing mesh on the base and the traditional cut-out Swoosh logos on the panels. Next, we have a padded ankle collar, suede on the panels and tongue, and leather lands on the overlays. Finally, a White midsole and a two-tone rubber outsole finish the look.
ApparelHypebae

Yoon Confirms New AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High "Flash Lime" Colorway

Last week, sources stated that the new AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High sneaker would be dressed in a neon green colorway dubbed “Flash Lime.” Responding to the leaks, designer Yoon clarified in a recent livestream that the upcoming shoe will actually be in an electric yellow hue. Partnering with Nike...
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

A FORTY PERECENT AGAINST RIGHTS x Nike SB Blazer Low Sample Surfaces

Founded by Tetsu Nishiyama in 1993, FORTY PERCENT AGAINST RIGHTS (FPAR) has been mixing provocative slogans with a “do-it-yourself” aesthetic for the past four decades. Among the many endeavors the label has embarked on, a Nike SB collaboration has brought it widespread attention from the West. A follow-up to the brand’s October 2019 joint-effort is ostensibly in the works, as suggested by a sample of a Nike SB Blazer Low.
ApparelSneakerFiles

First Look at the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO

Artist Billie Eilish who is also a sneakerhead, will team up with Jordan Brand to release a special Air Jordan 1 KO. Furthermore, the pair is rumored to be part of a larger collection, including apparel and accessories. Her Air Jordan 1 KO collaboration is highlighted in ‘Ghost Green,’ which...
ApparelSole Collector

Is Supreme Releasing a New Nike SB Dunk High?

One of the longest-running collaborations in sneakers and streetwear could be continuing soon after an unreleased Supreme x Nike SB sample surfaced today. Leaked images show a new Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High in Black/White/Varsity Red. The two-tone leather sneakers use a black base with white overlays, while the varsity red color is sprinkled into the various sections of branding that detail the shoe. Highlights include Supreme slogans from the past including “by any means” (complete with “NY” integration) and “Supreme team” at the heel along with “no love” on the toe. Co-branding also appears on the tongue and insole.
Apparelhypebeast.com

The Upcoming Jordan Point Lane Receives an "Infrared" Colorway

Continuing to introduce lifestyle models that build on the legacy of the Air Jordan range, Jordan Brand is set to release the Jordan Point Lane later this year. The upcoming draws elements from classic silhouettes and serves as a celebration of the address 2700 Point Lane that Michael Jordan called home during his time with the Chicago Bulls.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Low Releasing in ‘White Tan’

Jordan Brand will debut a new simple and clean colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low. This time around, the pair comes highlighted in a ‘White Tan’ color scheme. Looking closer, this low-top Air Jordan 1 comes with Tan leather on the toe box and panels. Next, the same shade hits the nylon tongue, laces, and Wings logo on the heel. Furthermore, White appears on the overlays, Swoosh logos, liner, and midsole. Lastly, a Gum outsole finishes the look.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 95 ‘Camo’ in Pink and Olive

Nike Sportswear will give the Air Max 95 another camouflage treatment which will also come with reptile detailing. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max 95 comes with a mixture of mesh, leather, and suede throughout with camouflage prints on the panels. Next, we have reptile-like scales on the lower part of the shoe and White runs across the midsole. Lastly, a Black rubber outsole finishes the look.
Apparelhypebeast.com

The All-New Air Jordan 6 Retro "Electric Green" Brings Back the Oregon Ducks Green

In 1991, Michael Jordan wore the Air Jordan 6 while completing his second MVP season. After locking in yet another scoring title and hoisting the Larry O’Brien NBA championship trophy for the first time in his career, you could see the shoes were taking on something larger-than-life and have become instantly recognizable today as the first shoe MJ would win his one-out-of-six championships in. The Air Jordan 6 will always have a special place in history for that reason and not to mention, its innovative design up to that point. Tinker Hatfield designed two grip holes into the rubber tongue to help people slip their feet in more easily and included a translucent sole, which contrasted the colored midsole. This proved to be an essential detail once the famous “Infrared” colorway hit the streets. And it would eventually lead to being one of the most retro’d Jordans ever, with an important place in the footwear hall of fame. That said, ahead of the release of the new Air Jordan 6 Retro “Electric Green,” here are the best Retro Air Jordan 6s, available now on GOAT’s website and app. The Air Jordan 6 “Electric Green” is available now as well.
Apparelsneakerbardetroit.com

First Look: Women’s Air Jordan 6 “Gold Hoops”

Jordan Brand will be releasing a new women’s exclusive Air Jordan 6 unofficially dubbed, “Gold Hoops” during the month of July 2021. Dressed in a White, Sail, Metallic Gold, and Barely Rose color scheme. This Air Jordan 6 features a clean White leather upper paired with Barely Rose contrasting accents throughout. Highlighting the shoe are Gold earring-inspired hoops, lace locks, and Jumpman hangtag. A White midsole atop a translucent outsole completes the design.