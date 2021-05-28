Three Upcoming J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer Colorways
To celebrate J. Cole and others’ drive to chase their dreams, PUMA is releasing three new colorways of the RS-DREAMER in Red, Blue, and Lime Green. The bold elements of the RS series meet the street with a court-ready design for a fully playable pair of kicks. The Puma RS-DREAMER features a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit, a ProFoam midsole and RS foam heel for maximum energy return, and a full coverage, high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip.www.sneakerfiles.com