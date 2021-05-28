Opinion: Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis showing they can play through their injuries
It points to James and Davis performing well while showing encouraging signs with their injuries. James finished with 21 points and nine assists, including 10 in the third quarter while either driving aggressively to the basket or facilitating the offense. Most importantly, James showed the kind of sharpness that he lacked during a two-game return following his initial 20-game absence and even when he shed off his rust for the last two regular-season games.www.lakers365.com