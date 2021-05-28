5 things we learned about Horizon Forbidden West gameplay from State of Play

As part of a new Q&A with PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst, Horizon Forbidden West is on track for 2021, but Sony isn’t 100% certain it will release this year. Speaking in the long article, Herman says that “So we have, currently, two very big, very narrative-driven games in development: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War. And for both of those, they’re frankly affected by access to performance capture and talent. For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.”