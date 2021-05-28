Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

5 things we learned about Horizon Forbidden West gameplay from State of Play

By Josh West
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aloy is looking out on a wondrous new horizon in Horizon Forbidden West. In the Sony State of Play presentation, we were given our first look at Horizon Forbidden West PS5 gameplay as she steps into the ruins of San Francisco and fights for survival against the most dangerous mechanical threats the West Coast has to offer. It was a stunning reveal, showcasing developer Guerrilla Games' enduring capacity to push technical and artist boundaries.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horizon Forbidden West#Gameplay#Guerrilla Games#Raiders#Tremortusks#Sunwings#Hdr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animation
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Horizon Forbidden West looks to arrive by the end of 2021, but “not sure yet”

The launch of Horizon Forbidden West on 2021 is not safe. The long-awaited Guerrilla Games title for PS5 Y PS4 continues to advance at the planned rate to become one of the great commercial banners of PlayStation Studios in the holiday campaign; However, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s own management advises of possible changes during this second semester.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 Supports 60 FPS in Performance Mode

Game studio Guerilla Games has recently confirmed that upcoming video game Horizon Forbidden West will support a very well-sought frame speed. According to a recent interview with French YouTuber Julien Chieze, it was revealed that the game will support 60 FPS in performance mode on the PlayStation 5. This is one of the most demanded speeds that the current generation of players want.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Horizon Forbidden West Human Combat Gets Even Better with Tactical Mechanic

Guerilla Game Director Mathijs de Jonge recently shared another feature from the previous game that has improved greatly in Horizon Forbidden West. In Zero Dawn, human combat was not that complicated. Hitting enemies on the body inflicted less damage compared to the head, which usually kills them in one shot. de Jonge tells us now in a recent interview with media outlet IGN that this has changed for the better. It is more challenging now.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Horizon Forbidden West Free Climbing is Its Most Improved Feature

Game studio Guerilla Games recently shared a very interesting new detail about upcoming video game Horizon Forbidden West about its improved feature. In Horizon Zero Dawn, players would need to find climbable areas in order to traverse to another section of an elevated structure or landscapes. If not, it will not be climbable and will be left unexplored. In Forbidden West, this has changed drastically and improved upon so much.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Horizon Forbidden West will implement a freer and more intuitive scaling system

Aloy will return soon with a new adventure. Horizon Forbidden West is in development for PS4 and PS5, so Guerrilla Games continues to work to fine-tune all of their systems. One of those that will change with respect to Horizon Zero Dawn will be scaling, which now it will be simpler, more intuitive and natural. This has been confirmed by director Mathijs de Jonge in an interview with GameInformer, where he has detailed more or less how it will work.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Horizon Forbidden West will look “fantastic” on PS4, according to Guerrilla Games

Horizon Forbidden West will not disappoint with its version for PlayStation 4, as explained by Guerrilla Games in a recent interview with Game Informer. The long-awaited title from the studio based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, will soon arrive on both PS5 and PS4 with two versions that will look just as players expect, they promise. Mathijs de Jonge, creative director of this sequel, has explained in more detail what we can expect on a technical level.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Horizon Forbidden West : All of the Additional Details We Know So Far

Horizon Forbidden West is one of our most anticipated games and after a solid showing from PlayStation last week, more details are beginning to emerge about what players can expect. We’ve gathered these from a range of sources including interviews with the Game’s Director (Mathijs de Jonge) and Narrative Director...
Video GamesDigital Trends

God of War delayed to 2022, Horizon Forbidden West aiming for holiday launch

A new interview with the head of PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios, Hermen Hulst, revealed a swath of information on the platform’s upcoming first-party games. In the interview, Hulst confirmed the release windows of both Horizon Forbidden West and the upcoming God of War game. According to Hulst, the former is “on track to release this holiday season,” while God of War has been pushed back to 2022.
Video Gamespsu.com

Horizon Forbidden West Is On Track For 2021, But Sony Isn’t Certain It Will Release This Year

As part of a new Q&A with PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst, Horizon Forbidden West is on track for 2021, but Sony isn’t 100% certain it will release this year. Speaking in the long article, Herman says that “So we have, currently, two very big, very narrative-driven games in development: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War. And for both of those, they’re frankly affected by access to performance capture and talent. For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.”
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West will reward you for investing in its world, weapons, and characters

Horizon Forbidden West isn't asking you to focus on Aloy's face; it's asking you to focus on everything else. The smarter robots, updated arsenal, lush open world, and the new ways to explore it. Each of these are signs that developer Guerrilla Games is taking Aloy's latest adventure to the next level, offering a sequel with more nuance, agency, and an enhanced sense of player connection to it all.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West setting will extend beyond the new location

Horizon Forbidden West may well start in the original game's location of Colorado, Guerrilla Games has teased. In a new interview with GamesRadar, narrative director Ben McCaw stated that "the vast, vast majority of the game takes place in the Forbidden West", alluding to the potential of small sections of the game not taking place there.
Video Gamespsu.com

Horizon Forbidden West’s Gorgeous Environments Showcased In New Video

Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have lifted the lid on a brand new Horizon Forbidden West video for your viewing pleasure, this time taking a look at the gorgeous environments featured in the much-anticipated sequel. Check out the video below. Guerrilla Games recently revealed a chunk of key details...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Work on Horizon: Forbidden West on the Final Stretch; PS5 Will Offer 60fps

According to game director Mathijs de Jonge, Horizon: Forbidden West is in its final stages of development. The title will offer a choice between performance and visual quality. The gameplay footage from Horizon: Forbidden West, shown on May 27, fueled the expectations of fans of Aloy's adventures. The only slight...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Horizon Forbidden West Graphical Compromises for PS4 Version Detailed

A cross-gen game has to make compromises somewhere. Horizon Forbidden West's game director Mathijs de Jonge recently spoke with Game Informer about all things Horizon. Part of the conversation focused on what cuts had to be made to the PlayStation 4 release of Horizon Forbidden West. As this is a cross-gen release from Sony, you knew that sacrifices had to be made somewhere for the previous gen.