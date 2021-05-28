Direct your feet to the sunny side of the street

Ever notice how some writers, especially bad ones, may start an essay with the words, ‘Ever notice?”? (Did I need a second question mark there?) Ever notice there are some people who can talk about themselves in an entire conversation but not even once ask you anything about yourself? I have known certain people for decades, who have never asked me where I was born or what I do for a living or (in extreme cases) what’s my name? I had a friend for years who thought I was someone else. (I don’t know what that means.) You know the type? – People who will talk forever about themselves, but never take any interest in you. I call those self-centred types – ego amigos.