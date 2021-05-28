Cancel
Sonic Colors: Ultimate Has Been Announced For Console And PC

By Phil Hayton
gamebyte.com
 20 days ago

SEGA has announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remastered version of the 2010 Wii and DS game. Unveiled at SEGA's recent Sonic Central livestream, Sonic Colors: Ultimate is a revitalised version of the 3D classic. Not only does it feature improved visuals, enhanced gameplay and a bunch of additional features, but it's also now headed to platforms outside Nintendo's ecosystem. If you're unfamiliar with the premise of Sonic Colors, here's a short synopsis to get you up to speed:

www.gamebyte.com
Roger Craig Smith
