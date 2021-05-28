What's the latest on Deshaun Watson? Texans aren't tipping their hand

If the Texans follow the lead of other NFL teams and elect to cancel next week’s minicamp, quarterback Deshaun Watson would avoid paying $93,085 in fines. Indianapolis and Philadelphia announced last month they would not have the traditional three-day minicamp — the only part of the offseason program that’s mandatory. If the Texans join the Colts and Eagles, Watson wouldn’t have to pay fines of $15,515 for the first day, $31,030 for the second and $46,540 for the third.