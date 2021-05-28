What's the latest on Deshaun Watson? Texans aren't tipping their hand
HOUSTON -- In early January, Houston Texans chairman Cal McNair made it clear he was looking to find a new identity for the franchise. In his opening statement of general manager Nick Caserio’s news conference, after mentioning the New England Patriots franchise, from which Caserio came, Cal said, “With respect to their organization, we do not consider ourselves the Patriots' South. We are here to lead this team the Texans' way.”www.espn.com