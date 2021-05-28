Cancel
Minorities

The invention of whiteness: the long history of a dangerous idea – podcast

By Robert P Baird
The Guardian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the 17th century, people did not think of themselves as belonging to something called the white race. But once the idea was invented, it quickly began to reshape the modern world. By Robert P Baird.

