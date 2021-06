SAN MARCOS, Texas – Nine former Texas State baseball players are continuing their professional careers with two of them competing in MLB. The 2021 season has seen Finnegan make 30 appearances out of the bullpen. He has recorded a 3-2 record with a 3.90 ERA in 27.2 innings. A career highlight for the right-hander came on May 5 against the Atlanta Braves when he struck out all three batters he faced on just nine pitches for the 102nd immaculate inning in MLB history.