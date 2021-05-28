Lakers shut down Devin Booker in Game 3, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is injured
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's role as the Lakers' top wing defender became tenuous Thursday night when he sustained a bruised left quad during the third quarter of the team's 109-95 victory in Game 3 of a first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center. After the game in the best of-seven series was over, after he had chased high-scoring Suns guard Devin Booker all over the court, after Caldwell-Pope said he was still "sore" from the injury, the Lakers guard said he hopes to p...www.lakers365.com