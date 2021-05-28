Lakers shut down Devin Booker in Game 3, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is injured

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is nothing short of sensational, and in his first playoff appearance is still putting up all-time great numbers. According to Stathead, Booker is among nine players aged 25 or under since the 1999-00 postseason to play at least ten games in a single playoffs, shoot a minimum of 45 percent from the field, average 25 points per game, with four assists per game all on 20 shots or less. Who are these other players? Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dwayne Wade, Ray Allen, Blake Griffin, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James. That is some pretty good company.