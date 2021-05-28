Cancel
Congress & Courts

Mitch McConnell hits a new low, again. Yet Joe Manchin remains unmoved.

By Columnist
Washington Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) lacked the nerve to convict the former president for instigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. But he made a nice speech following the impeachment hearings in February: “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office, as an ordinary citizen,” McConnell said. He added, “We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being held accountable by either one.”

