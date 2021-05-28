Mitch McConnell hits a new low, again. Yet Joe Manchin remains unmoved.

Eliminate the filibuster? Both Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) emphatically say no. Both say the filibuster is key to making bipartisanship possible, and bipartisanship is the linchpin to a functioning Senate and democracy. “The idea of the filibuster was created by those who came before us in the United States Senate to create comity and to encourage senators to find bipartisanship and work together,” Sinema told reporters early this month. Manchin, writing in The Washington Post in April, said, “The time has come to end these political games, and to usher a new era of bipartisanship where we find common ground on the major policy debates facing our nation.”