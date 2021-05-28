Tim Tebow makes transition for Jaguars; Trevor Lawrence makes rookie mistakes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tim Tebow looked like a ... tight end. Trevor Lawrence looked like a ... rookie quarterback. And that pretty much sums up the Jacksonville Jaguars’ organized team activity on Thursday, which was the first open to the media. Tebow’s transition from quarterback seems to be going smoothly, which unfortunately was not the way things went for Lawrence at times during the two-hour workout at the practice fields adjacent to TIAA Bank Field.www.espn.com