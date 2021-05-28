Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tim Tebow makes transition for Jaguars; Trevor Lawrence makes rookie mistakes

By Michael DiRocco
ESPN
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tim Tebow looked like a ... tight end. Trevor Lawrence looked like a ... rookie quarterback. And that pretty much sums up the Jacksonville Jaguars’ organized team activity on Thursday, which was the first open to the media. Tebow’s transition from quarterback seems to be going smoothly, which unfortunately was not the way things went for Lawrence at times during the two-hour workout at the practice fields adjacent to TIAA Bank Field.

www.espn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Percy Harvin
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Tiaa Bank Field#Heisman Trophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Urban Meyer details why Jaguars signed Tim Tebow, shot at making team

Tim Tebow will play a hybrid role for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season and coach Urban Meyer is hoping to clear up any misconceptions on why the former Florida great was added to his franchise during his first campaign. With media expectations suggesting Tebow won't make the team's 53-man roster this fall, Meyer touched on that topic and how his former player's signing came about this week.
NFLchatsports.com

Urban Meyer: 'Very Difficult' for Tim Tebow to Make Jaguars; 'Uncharted Water'

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer offered an honest take on the likelihood of Tim Tebow making the team's Week 1 roster. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), Meyer said it will be "very difficult" for Tebow to make the team because "this is uncharted water" with the 34-year-old attempting to play tight end for the first time in his career.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Was Asked About Tim Tebow’s Chance Of Making Jaguars

Tim Tebow has been dominating the headlines ever since he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though it’s way too early to determine if he’ll be on the Week 1 roster, head coach Urban Meyer did have a promising update on the former Heisman Trophy winner. During an appearance on The...
NFLTimes and Democrat

COMMENTARY: The Tim Tebow controversy

Everyone seems to have an opinion on Urban Meyer’s decision to sign Tim Tebow to the roster of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars. The all-knowing Charles Barkley pontificated that Tebow failed as a quarterback in the NFL and as a Minor League Baseball player — so Sir Charles encourages Tebow to not embarrass himself and just hang it up.
NFLNews-Herald.com

Clock ticking down to Browns' preseason opener against Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence

The Browns announced their preseason schedule June 8 and now know exactly when they will be facing Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Preseason opponents were announced along with the 2021 regular season schedule May 12, but teams always wait about a month to announce dates and times of preseason games. There are only three this season because the regular season was expanded to 17 games.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Will Trevor Lawrence become the next rookie QB1?

We’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. Click here to read the series of questions answered so far. Few quarterbacks have generated the sort of buzz as a prospect...
NFLlatestnewspost.com

Full 2021 preseason schedule: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars land spot in one of five prime-time games

After a year of no NFL preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league’s exhibition season will return in 2021 — with a twist. The league dropped the preseason schedule from four games to three with the expansion of the regular season to 17 games. The teams that have nine home games in 2021 will have just one preseason game, while the teams that have just eight home games have two home dates (this situation will reverse in 2022).
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne named to NFLPA Rookie Premiere class

A new crop of players are about to shine soon in the NFL. Jacksonville Jaguars rookies Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are among 60 first-year NFL players to be part of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class of 2021. The players are selected by card company Panini America based on position, college perf Read Update »
NFLUSA Today

PHOTOS: Highlights from Tim Tebow's mandatory minicamp with the Jacksonville Jaguars

National Football League mandatory minicamps are well underway as professional franchises begin the process of working out and weeding out players for the upcoming 2021-21 season. Among them were the Jacksonville Jaguars, who despite drafting Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in April have had their camp overshadowed by the return — or attempted return, at least — of the legendary Tim Tebow.
NFLnewsverses.com

NFL insider reveals Tim Tebow odds for making Jaguars closing roster

Tim Tebow’s return to the NFL after practically 10 years since his final skilled sport was a shock to many however in accordance with one NFL insider, his probabilities of making the Jacksonville Jaguars closing roster are literally fairly good. NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport revealed on “The Pat McAfee Present”...
NFLegotasticsports.com

Tim Tebow is Faking it Until He Makes it at Tight End

The latest update on the Tim Tebow tight end experiment in Jacksonville proves he's faking it until he makes it. According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, he doesn't look out of place despite needing to work on fundamentals and footwork. Oh and Tebow also needs coaching after every drill. Other than...
NFLlatestnewspost.com

Tim Tebow at Jaguars minicamp: First impressions of tight end project as he catches Trevor Lawrence pass

Tim Tebow has a long way to go. While he did have an impressive catch-and-run during Monday’s minicamp session, the former Broncos and Jets quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner has his work cut out for him if he is going to make the Jaguars‘ 53-man roster as a tight end. CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco, who has covered the Jaguars since their inaugural season, took in Tebow’s first minicamp practice in nearly a decade.