Tim Tebow makes transition for Jaguars; Trevor Lawrence makes rookie mistakes

After a year of no NFL preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league’s exhibition season will return in 2021 — with a twist. The league dropped the preseason schedule from four games to three with the expansion of the regular season to 17 games. The teams that have nine home games in 2021 will have just one preseason game, while the teams that have just eight home games have two home dates (this situation will reverse in 2022).