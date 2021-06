Carlo Ancelotti is on his way back to Spain to take the Real Madrid coaching post. The first two seasons of his first stint at the club were hugely successful - under his guidance the team won the Champions League, Copa del Rey, European Super Cup and the Club World Cup. His first spell in the job was underpinned by the successes of a formidable frontline the 'BBC', but in this, his second spell, he finds himself having to face an overhaul of the squad, with several key players now over 30 years of age (Kroos, Modric, Ramos, Benzema…) and younger players who have yet to establish themselves. So he will need time to work on the team. It is a long-term project and for now, he has agreed to a three-year deal.