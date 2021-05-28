John Wick 4 casts Rina Sawayama to star alongside Keanu Reeves
Rina Sawayama is set to star in John Wick: Chapter 4 alongside Keanu Reeves in her debut big-screen role, Deadline reports. Not much is known about the fourth installment of the franchise yet, including who Sawayama will be playing, although it has been confirmed that Ian McShane will be reprising his role as Winston. Production begins this summer, with filming set to take place on location in France, Germany, and Japan.www.gamesradar.com