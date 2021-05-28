John Wick 4 casts Rina Sawayama to star alongside Keanu Reeves

John Wick: Chapter 4 has reportedly added actor Bill Skarsgard to its cast. Skarsgard is best known for taking on the role of Pennywise the Clown in Warner Bros. recent reboot of Stephen King's It; he also had a small role in Deadpool 2, and breakout roles in horror TV series Hemlock Grove (Netflix) and the Stephen King-themed Castle Rock (Hulu). Seeing Bill Skarsgard make the jump to an action-movie franchise like John Wick might have a lot of people raising eyebrows, but the John Wick franchise has made a habit of tapping talented character actors as well as martial arts stars - especially when it comes to villain roles.