Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GTA Online introduces eight new Stunt Races

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockstar is offering Grand Theft Auto Online players new Stunt Races, free GTA$, bonuses, and more for the next week. First up are eight new Stunt Races for players to take part in that involve cruising around on motorcycles, testing G-force limits, and taking a trip to the Palmer-Taylor Power Station. As an added bonus, all Stunt Races are paying out triple rewards and players can net themselves GTA$100,000 as well as the Canis American Legend T-Shirt for completing any of these new races before June 2nd.

egmnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta#Gta Online#Grand Theft Auto Online#Stunt#Rp#Motor Wars#The Wine Coil Cap#The Mammoth Avenger#Facilities#Rockstar Games#The Maxwell Vagrant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Grand Theft Auto
Related
Video Gamesplayer.one

GTA Online Weekly Update: All Land Races Giving Triple Rewards

It’s all about speed and winning this week in GTA Online with rewarding competitive racing. There may be some risks involved but the good news is all Created Land Races are handing out triple GTA$ and RP. To join any competitive series, simply go to the boot menu or the Quick Join option on the iFruit.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Triple Rewards on All Land Races in GTA Online, 2X GTA$ and RP on Business Battles and Special Cargo Sales, more

Time to really hit that Eurobeat while running down the streets of Los Santos. If you’re still in control, you’re simply not going fast enough. It’s one of the contradictions and dangers that lies at the heart of competitive racing. Luckily for you, the risk is rewarded in kind: all Rockstar Created Land Races are paying out 3X GTA$ and RP, all week long.
Video GamesComicBook

New GTA 6 Rumor Is the Wildest Yet

A new GTA 6 rumor is the wildest yet, or at least the most unexpected rumor so far. According to a reliable industry insider and leaker, the new Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games will incorporate cryptocurrency, and sometimes even dish out cryptocurrency to players for completing missions rather than cash. To this end, the stock market feature from GTA 5 is set to return with a special broker for those dealing with cryptocurrencies.
Video GamesGamespot

Latest GTA Online Weekly Update Gives Racers A Boost

Another week has passed, and that means Grand Theft Auto Online has received another update. This time around, players that like driving fast in souped-up hot rods stand to make the most money, with rewards for all Rockstar-made land races paying out even more for the next week. The rewards,...
Technologythehighlandsun.com

Is the Grotti Itali RSX the best sports car in GTA Online?

When GTA Online was first released back in 2013, it wasn’t nearly as stacked in terms of content as it is today. In 2021, the game not only boasts new heists, missions and businesses but also a large collection of vehicles that are more than just vanity purchases. No other...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Import Big Bonuses in GTA Online All Week

GTA Online is one of the most rewarding games online these days — literally, as well as figuratively. This week like all others before it, offers players tons of ways to earn and spend huge piles of cash. Add in a few free goodies along the way, and it’s working up to be another fantastic time to check into GTAO.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

xQc Is Better Off On His New GTA Server

XQc seems to be settling into his new "Grand Theft Auto Online" home quite nicely, considering the chaotic journey he took to get there. He spoke to his fans and his detractors in a recent stream, stating that he was having "a crazy amount of fun" on a new role-playing server with less stringent rules.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

GTA 5 Online : Toyota Celica GT4 coming soon to the game

It can be incredible to think that GTA 5 will be completing eight years since its release in 2021, and that is for the most part due to the way in which Rockstar Games has managed to keep the game alive and popular among its player base by continually adding new content to GTA Online: this time, we’re here talking about a new car that will be added to the game soon, made by the Karin brand in-game, and based on the Toyota Celica GT4. Right, let’s get into what we know about the car so far.
Video Gamessouthfront.org

How to Make Millions in GTA Online

Buckle up and let’s ride into the world of GTA V and earn ourselves some bucks. GTA V is a game that’s now been up and running for 8 years and has still managed to survive and thrive. There is so much to learn, manage and deal with in GTA V Online world that it’s no less than your actual life and what do we really need in our lives most of all? CASH!!!
Video Gamesdexerto.com

The top 10 fastest bikes in GTA Online

GTA Online features numerous bikes for players to choose from, but not all of them are made equal. These are the 10 best bikes you should consider purchasing next time you’re cruising through Los Santos. From speedy sports cars to flying bikes, GTA Online is home to all kinds of...