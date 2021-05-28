GTA Online introduces eight new Stunt Races
Rockstar is offering Grand Theft Auto Online players new Stunt Races, free GTA$, bonuses, and more for the next week. First up are eight new Stunt Races for players to take part in that involve cruising around on motorcycles, testing G-force limits, and taking a trip to the Palmer-Taylor Power Station. As an added bonus, all Stunt Races are paying out triple rewards and players can net themselves GTA$100,000 as well as the Canis American Legend T-Shirt for completing any of these new races before June 2nd.egmnow.com