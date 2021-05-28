GTA Online introduces eight new Stunt Races

It can be incredible to think that GTA 5 will be completing eight years since its release in 2021, and that is for the most part due to the way in which Rockstar Games has managed to keep the game alive and popular among its player base by continually adding new content to GTA Online: this time, we’re here talking about a new car that will be added to the game soon, made by the Karin brand in-game, and based on the Toyota Celica GT4. Right, let’s get into what we know about the car so far.