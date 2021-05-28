Cancel
NBA

Bucks Take Down Heat in Miami in Playoff Game 3

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks cruised past the Miami Heat 113-84 Thursday night to take 3-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Khris Middleton led the Deer with 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists; Giannis Antetokounmpo added 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday finished with 19 and 12 assists.

Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat
