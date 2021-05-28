The NBA Slate Starter: NBA DFS Strategy for DraftKings + FanDuel | Friday, 5/28

Not much super surprising went down on Thursday. Although the Trail Blazers were favored slightly over the Nuggets, sharp money won the day as the Bucks, Lakers and aforementioned Nuggets were all easy winners in their Game 3 duels. Hopefully tonight has a little more drama in store for us, but it was a successful day of NBA DFS picks, nevertheless. So let’s keep this streak going and find some more winners for Friday’s three-game slate on DraftKings and FanDuel.