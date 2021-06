The Los Angeles Lakers were dominated in every facet of the game in their Game 5 loss to the Phoenix Suns, and one of the reasons for that was the absence of Anthony Davis. Davis put up back-to-back 34-point performances Games 2 and 3 to lead the Lakers to wins but then went down with a groin injury in Game 4. The result has been two straight losses to allow Phoenix to take a 3-2 series lead.