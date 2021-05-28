Raheem Sterling Identifies Reasons For Past Champions League Failures For Man City

Raheem Sterling lifted his third Premier League trophy with the club in four seasons on Sunday afternoon, and claims that the title winning feeling is addictive.

“It is another trophy we have lifted, another confidence boost. That is something you always have to take into account because the more you win things, the happier the team morale is," Sterling said.

He continued, "I think the boys have been brilliant this year and we have another opportunity in the final against Chelsea to create something special again. Once you are winning trophies, you just want to win more. Hopefully that carries on into the weekend.”

Like Manchester City defender Ruben Dias, the former Liverpool winger was quick to point out that the team's collective drive, and team spirit pushed them across the finish line this season with yet another collection of major trophies.

“Togetherness, pulling through with each other and we created a good team spirit to fight and get results. It wasn’t always pretty football; we were just thinking about results at those times until we found our team confidence.”

For this Manchester City squad, there is only one trophy yet to be collected, the Champions League.

Raheem Sterling claims that luck has not always been on the side of the Blues in years past.

“In the past we haven’t had the rub of the green and the luck that we needed. There have been games that we should have won and certain circumstances we haven’t. That is football at the end of the day and why we keep going and love it. This year, we played well and also had the luck that we needed,” he said.

For both Raheem Sterling, and the club as a whole, it will be a first visit to the Champions League final, and the 26-year-old acknowledged just how big of an achievement it would be for the club to secure the victory.

“It would be a massive achievement. It is a club that, since I have come here, the way they want us to go is to win the Premier League and Champions League. It is a massive achievement to get there but I know that the club won’t just be happy to get there."

He went on to say, "It is a club that is ambitious and growing all of the time so it would be a massive thing for the fans if we could get that first Champions League and hopefully, we can do it. Once you get a taste of something you want more and hopefully, we can win at the weekend and make history at this club.”

“I was very ambitious as a kid, always dreaming, but at the same time you would never think that you would be in a Champions League final. You would always say you would like to, but then your dreams become a reality. Since my time at this club, that has been the ultimate goal, to try to reach the Champions League final and to try and bring home the trophy. "

No added motivation is needed for an occasion of this magnitude, claims Sterling.

"There is one game to go, that being a Champions League final, so you don’t need much more motivation than that.”