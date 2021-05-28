Bozeman Will Solidify the Ravens Offensive Line At Center

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One of the worst-kept secrets this offseason was the Ravens shifting Bradley Bozeman from left guard to center.

Bozeman seamlessly snapped the ball to quarterback Lamar Jackson during the recent OTAs. Baltimore is prepared to move forward with Bozeman at center after several players struggled at that position last season.

It's a natural fit.

Bozeman made 31 career starts at center for Alabama and it would be a natural transition in the Ravens offense.

"He’s looking really good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Two days in, he looks good. I don’t think it’s really anything … It doesn’t seem hard for him. He’s very comfortable in there. He’s making the calls. He’s moving very naturally as a center. He’s snapping the ball very well. I think that’s where we’re at – that’ll be our starting point.

"Moving forward, he’ll be the center, and then we’ll let guys compete from there. He’s our starting center today. We’ll see where it goes, but I have a lot of confidence in Bradley."

One of the Ravens' goals this offseason is to have more consistent performances from the center position. Jackson had to deal with some errant snaps that proved to be costly.

This past season, Baltimore had ongoing challenges at the center position. Matt Skura lost his starting job midway through the season because of deficient snaps, but his replacement, Patrick Mekari, also had some struggles.

In the divisional round of the AFC playoffs against the Buffalo Bills, Mekari sailed a snap over Jackson's head near the end of the third quarter. Jackson suffered a concussion trying to retrieve the ball near his own end zone.

Now, the Ravens will turn to Bozeman to correct those issues.

"I think he’s doing a great job, and I’m very excited about it, honestly," Harbaugh said. "I’m looking forward to seeing how this offensive line shapes up."