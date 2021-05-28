Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zach Wilson Is Impressing Jets' Coaching Staff Both On and Off Field During OTAs

By Max Goodman
Posted by 
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pz272_0aETSBPV00

It's safe to say Zach Wilson has been throwing the football as advertised over his first few weeks within the organization.

Last time we heard about Wilson, during rookie minicamp, his head coach explained that the ball was "barely on the ground" when the quarterback is getting his work in.

Now, during his first week of OTAs, he's not only impressing members of the organization with his right arm between the lines. He's turning heads with his work ethic and mentality off the field as well.

"He looks good. His arm is live," Robert Saleh said before New York's workout on Thursday. "Gets the ball in and out of his hands pretty quickly. He's a good decision maker and all that good stuff. So there's gonna be ebbs and flows with them, but we're really excited about what he's shown so far."

Wilson said he's focused on learning each day, soaking up a new scheme, adjusting to a new environment and satisfying his unwavering passion for the game of football. That includes hours upon hours in the film room.

It's gotten to a point where new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has spoken to his brother—Packers head coach Matt LaFleur—making sure he doesn't burn the rookie quarterback out.

"He's a junkie, I mean, he just wants film to the face," LaFleur said. "It's just unique and it's cool to watch him be able to sit there and stay focused and process all the information we're trying to give him."

Saleh added that Wilson is "relentless" off the field with his desire to get better in every way and quell his unshakeable want for knowledge.

"It is interesting when he's watching tape, the things that he's able to pick up and recognize on tape," Saleh said. "He's got a lot of horsepower in his mind and he's not afraid to use all of it."

As for how Wilson is fitting in with his teammates, and the weapons New York has surrounded him with on offense, it's still a work in progress. Wilson singled out the adjustment he needs to make in terms of the speed of his wideouts at this level compared to when he was in college.

That said, with time, Wilson and Gang Green's offensive weapons should have no trouble finding a rhythm with one another.

"As time goes by, we keep working together, we start working these different types of routes together, I think it's all gonna take care of itself," Wilson said. "I enjoy throwing to these guys. We've got some studs."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
81
Followers
117
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gang Green#Jets Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
JetsCountry

Mike LaFleur Is Ready to Revitalize the Jets' Offense

New Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has a big job ahead of him. He takes over a unit which ranked last in the NFL in total offense last season. However, one wouldn’t know about the tough challenge ahead for the 34-year old from his introductory press conference this week. The Kyle Shanahan disciple is confident his personnel and his scheme can transform the Jets offense into a well-oiled machine.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: Zach Wilson can break Joe Namath's long-standing record

NY Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has a chance to break a team record that has stood unchallenged since 1967. Before 4,000-yard seasons were commonplace, before he won an MVP, before he led his team to a Super Bowl victory, Joe Namath set the Jets record for most passing yards in a season with 4,007. At the time, he was the very first to accomplish this feat in pro football.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Jets QB Zach Wilson and girlfriend Abbey have NYC date night

Rookie Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and girlfriend Abbey Gile had a slam-dunk date night on Wednesday. The longtime couple hit Madison Square Garden for Game 5 between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. “These fans can bring some energy!...
NFLPosted by
CougsDaily

Social Media Recap: Zach Wilson at Jets OTA's

On Wednesday, OTA's (organized team activities) continued for the New York Jets. As you might expect, all eyes have been on the Wilson throughout OTA's. Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Below is a social media recap of Zach Wilson's performance at OTA's. Through the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: Zach Wilson lights it up in best practice of OTAs

NY Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has wasted little time acquainting himself with his new coaching staff and teammates. The rookie second overall pick has expectedly been one of the talking points of OTAs to this point, and he's backed up the hype with his play on the field. On Tuesday,...
NFLNY Daily News

Zach Wilson reminds Jets he is still a rookie during Wednesday’s OTAs

After last week’s practice when the ball barely touched the ground, Zach Wilson looked more like a rookie on Wednesday. Despite the defense winning the day, the second-overall pick in the draft still had a solid day and made some good throws. The Jets did not make players or coaches...
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Notebook | Zach Wilson Likes the Jets' Complementary Offensive Approach

An injection of young talent in the draft and smart free-agent moves engineered by General Manager Joe Douglas has brought cautious optimism around the Jets. Much could hinge, however, on the quick growth of the No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson and how he eases into the offense of coordinator Mike LaFleur. In many ways, the outside zone runs, play-action and throws with the quarterback on the move play into Wilson's wheelhouse.
NHLYardbarker

Zach Wilson, Dan Feeney, other Jets spotted at Islanders playoff game

Just a couple of weeks after Dan Feeney won the hearts of New York Jets fans with his beer-chugging heroics at a New York Islanders playoff game, Feeney and some of his Jets teammates are back at it for some more playoff hockey. Feeney, Zach Wilson, and others were seen at the Nassau Coliseum for Game 4 of the Islanders’ second-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.
NFLnumberfire.com

Jets "love the progress" Zach Wilson has made

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he "love(s) the progress" rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has made so far in OTAs. Wilson, the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, will face a huge leap in the level of his competition as he transitions from BYU to the NFL. However, Saleh also noted that Wilson's "mindset will not let him fail." Early practice reports have noted that Wilson's arm strength has already translated to the practice field as he adapts to NFL-level competition.
NFLYardbarker

Zach Wilson lights up New York Jets OTAs on Tuesday afternoon

On Tuesday afternoon, the Twitter timelines of New York Jets fans were peppered with reports of Zach Wilson’s Florham Park heroics. New York Jets fans might not be physically present in Florham Park, but through the magic of Twitter’s 280-character limits, they have been able to vicariously experience the early goings of Zach Wilson mania.