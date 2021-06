Thomas Tuchel assumed Chelsea’s managership in January and proceeded to change the side in several ways, transforming it on the way to Champions League glory. It’s been written in this space previously that managerial changes can completely turn a side upside down and in Tuchel’s case, it did after he replaced the popular Frank Lampard as Chelsea’s manager. Let’s take a look at the changes that made Chelsea the Champion of Europe as they took home the biggest club trophy of all.