Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Morning Briefing: Mets Celebrate Terry Collins’ Birthday With Doubleheader Sweep

By Andrew Van Buskirk
metsmerizedonline.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets celebrated former manager Terry Collins‘ birthday in style with a doubleheader sweep (and series win!) against the Colorado Rockies. Marcus Stroman was electric in Game 1, allowing just three hits in six shutout innings, and Joey Lucchesi set the Mets up for success in Game 2, tossing 3 2/3 frames of shutout ball as the good guys pulled it out in yet another bullpen game. José Peraza was the talk of the town, driving in Game 1’s only run with a solo shot to left and bringing home another two in the nightcap.

metsmerizedonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Terry Collins
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
José Peraza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets Celebrate#The Daily News#Bench Mob#Newsday#Marlins#Il#Major League#K#The Boston Red Sox#Worcester Red Sox#Yankees#The Seattle Mariners#Cubs#Pittsburgh Pirates#Basepath#El Mago#The Atlanta Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBFingerLakes1

Syracuse Mets split doubleheader with Bisons

Buffalo and Syracuse met in a doubleheader on Friday after Thursday’s game was postponed because of rain. Game one went into extra innings with Buffalo winning, 5-4, on a Dilson Herrera walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth. In game two, behind home runs from Cheslor Cuthbert and David Thompson, the Mets topped the Bisons, 6-3.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets’ Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped

The Mets lost a heartbreaker 6-5 to the Diamondbacks Tuesday night. The team was up 4-0, and the game went to extras, where Trevor May couldn’t close down a 5-4 lead in the 10th. You can read a recap of the game here. The potential future of the Mets put...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Ron Darling Among Three Inducted To Mets Hall of Fame

A few legendary Mets — Edgardo Alfonzo, Ron Darling and Jon Matlack — will be enshrined in the team’s Hall of Fame this summer. The trio will be inducted on Saturday, July 31, versus the Reds. The team originally planned to induct the former Mets last season, but then that...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Head to San Diego After Beating Diamondbacks

On Wednesday afternoon, the Mets took the rubber game from the Diamondbacks in steamy Arizona, winning a thriller afternoon matchup 7-6. The offense came out rolling, putting up a four spot in the top of the first inning against Madison Bumgarner, thanks in part to a three-run homer by the red-hot James McCann.
MLBPosted by
9NEWS

Brave and Blue Jay lead MLB All-Star voting

DENVER — The first balloting update for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver has been released, led by top vote getters Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. The top Colorado Rockies player in All-Star voting is second baseman Ryan McMahon,...
MLBOrlando Sentinel

Blue Jays pound 8 homers in rout of Red Sox

BOSTON — Teoscar Hernández belted a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight long balls — and Marcus Semien extended his road hitting streak to 26 games as the Blue Jays pounded the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette,...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Tatis’ tiebreaking slam in 7th sends Padres past Mets 7-3

NEW YORK — Starving for a clutch hit, the San Diego Padres got two in a row from precisely the guys you’d expect. Can’t hold down Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado forever. Tatis hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning and Machado followed with a home run...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Peterson expected to start as Mets host the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (38-27, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (32-25, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-6, 4.97 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Mets: David Peterson (1-5, 6.32 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -107, Cubs -107; over/under is 9...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Tracking Jacob deGrom’s 2021 season: Start #10

In the tenth start of his 2021 season, Jacob deGrom was once again brilliant. He struck out ten, didn’t walk anyone, and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings of work, and he has a 0.56 ERA on the season. That’s the best ERA through the first ten starts of a pitching season in the history of ERA.
MLBthereminder.ca

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer to start rehab assignment with Bisons

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will start a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, the next step in his return from a strained right quadriceps that has kept him out of the lineup for much of the season. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said on a video conference Monday before the...
MLBnbnews24.com

MLB All-Star Game voting: Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Ronald Acuna Jr highlight returns

Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. lead all gamers within the voting for the 2021 MLB All-Star Recreation.The primary replace, which was launched on Monday, revealed the highest 10 vote-getters at every place, plus the highest 15 within the outfield, in each the American League and Nationwide League. The highest three vote-getters at every place, in every league, plus the highest 9 outfields in every league, will advance to the second section of the voting, which is able to finally decide the starters for the upcoming All-Star Recreation. Three of the 4 main vote-getters are 23 years previous or youthful, with Guerrero Jr., Acuna Jr, Mike Trout and Fernando Tatis Jr. being the highest 4. Amongst different notable early returns, two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani leads designated hitters in voting.Here is a take a look at the balloting replace:Coors Subject, the house of the Rockies, would be the website of the sport. It was initially scheduled to be held in Atlanta, however MLB elected to relocate it as a response to Georgia’s new voting legislation, which critics say makes it more durable for voters of coloration to forged a ballotThe closing Section 1 outcomes will likely be introduced on Sunday, June 27 with the complete groups set to be introduced on July 1. Extra MLB Protection:
MLBdarnews.com

Vlad Jr homers to tie it, Red Sox top Blue Jays in 9th, 2-1

BOSTON (AP) -- The Toronto Blue Jays hit 15 homers in a four-game series at Fenway Park, with 11 of them sailing over the Green Monster. The Boston Red Sox only needed to bang two off it to earn a split. Rafael Devers hit a line drive off the left-field...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads NL shortstops in All-Star balloting

Only Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mike Trout have garnered more All-Star votes than Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Tony Gwynn, back in 1999, was the last Padre voted to start in an All-Star Game. That could change this season. MLB on Monday released the first ballot update...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 2, Blue Jays 1: Nathan Eovaldi gives the Red Sox what they need

The Red Sox came into this series finale at Fenway against the Blue Jays in a bad way. They had dropped the last two over the weekend, and their pitching has been consistently hit hard for the last week or so. They were desperate to salvage a split in this four-game set, and more specifically were desperate for a strong performance out of their rotation. Enter: Nathan Eovaldi. His command was on point all night long en route to 6 2⁄3 shutout innings. Things were complicated some when Matt Barnes gave up a game-tying homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the ninth, but the Red Sox were able to walk it off in the bottom of the inning to send everyone home happy.
MLBbettorsinsider.com

Monday MLB Non-stick Strikeout Props: Krothers picks unders for Tyler Glasnow, Dinelson Lamet, Sean Manaea

Well, well… As I have speculated about the last few articles, we are seeing DRAMATIC drops in pitcher spin rates over the past few days as MLB puts in place tools to crack down on sticky-fingers-gate. You can find lots of details in this article from Frank Stampfl, but make sure to check the drops on some of MLB’s top pitchers including Shane Bieber, Corbin Burnes, and Trevor Bauer.
MLBHartford Courant

Peterson, Smith lead Mets past Cubs

NEW YORK — David Peterson allowed just one hit in six innings for his first win in two months as the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs at home for the first time in exactly four years with a 5-2 victory Monday night. Dominic Smith homered for the Mets,...