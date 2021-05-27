Duke, UNC, UVA Compete Saturday in NCAA Championship Weekend
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - Three Atlantic Coast Conference programs are among the four teams remaining for the NCAA's Championship Weekend, which starts Saturday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. In the national semifinals Saturday, No. 1-seeded North Carolina (13-2) faces No. 4 Virginia (12-4) at noon Saturday in the first semifinal matchup, with No. 2 seed Duke (14-2) taking on No. 3 Maryland (14-0) at approximately 2:30 p.m.theacc.com