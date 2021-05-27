Cancel
College Sports

Duke, UNC, UVA Compete Saturday in NCAA Championship Weekend

Atlantic Coast Conference
 22 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - Three Atlantic Coast Conference programs are among the four teams remaining for the NCAA's Championship Weekend, which starts Saturday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. In the national semifinals Saturday, No. 1-seeded North Carolina (13-2) faces No. 4 Virginia (12-4) at noon Saturday in the first semifinal matchup, with No. 2 seed Duke (14-2) taking on No. 3 Maryland (14-0) at approximately 2:30 p.m.

theacc.com
