Fatal Collision on Western Kentucky Parkway

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. Kentucky State Police responded to a single collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hardin Co. At approximately 4:47 A.M. ET, KSP Post 4 received a call of a single-vehicle collision near the 120-mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway (WK).

The preliminary investigation revealed:

Jacob Wisdom, age 26, of Leitchfield was traveling westbound on the WK parkway in a 2000 Toyota Camry.

age 26, of Leitchfield was traveling westbound on the WK parkway in a 2000 Toyota Camry. For unknown reasons, Wisdom lost control of his vehicle and entered into the median before overturning several times causing Wisdom to be ejected from the vehicle.

Wisdom was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

The affected portion of the Western Kentucky Parkway was partially closed in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision. KSP Post 4 was assisted at the scene by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, White Mills Fire Department, Hardin County EMS and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Tyler Lynch.