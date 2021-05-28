Cancel
Kentucky State

Fatal Collision on Western Kentucky Parkway

SCDNReports
 19 days ago

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky.   Kentucky State Police responded to a single collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hardin Co.  At approximately 4:47 A.M. ET, KSP Post 4 received a call of a single-vehicle collision near the 120-mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway (WK). 

The preliminary investigation revealed:

  • Jacob Wisdom, age 26, of Leitchfield was traveling westbound on the WK parkway in a 2000 Toyota Camry. 
  • For unknown reasons, Wisdom lost control of his vehicle and entered into the median before overturning several times causing Wisdom to be ejected from the vehicle.

Wisdom was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

The affected portion of the Western Kentucky Parkway was partially closed in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision. KSP Post 4 was assisted at the scene by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, White Mills Fire Department, Hardin County EMS and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Tyler Lynch.

ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

