Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

WNY law enforcement stepping up patrols over Memorial Day weekend

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t expect law enforcement agencies to take a vacation this Memorial Day weekend. They’ll be stepping up patrols in Western New York. Agencies will be cracking down on impaired driving. Memorial Day weekend typically kicks off a series of state-wide awareness efforts to prevent injuries and deaths from distracted and...

spectrumlocalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Law Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Sunrise Beach, MOlakenewsonline.com

Sunrise Beach Police Department to step up enforcement during holiday

This Independence Day, law enforcement in Sunrise Beach are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign. In support of law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during the holiday weekend to take drink drivers off the roads. These expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted in a fair and equitable way.
Public SafetyFrontiersman

Troopers release Memorial Day traffic enforcement stats

The Alaska Department of Public Safety released the statistics from their special Memorial Day traffic enforcement campaign. DPS reports that the enforcement period spanned from May 17 through June 6, coinciding with the holiday weekend between Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers, resulting in a total of 1,079 citations issued and 96 collisions investigated across roads in Alaska.
Algonquin, ILmchenrycountyblog.com

Algonquin Police Report on Memorial Day Enhanced Enforcement Period

Algonquin Police Department announces ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign numbers. [Algonquin, IL] — The Algonquin Police Department today announced it issued 102 citations during the recent Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period. “Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word...
county10.com

#WhatsHappening: Fundraiser, law enforcement torch run and more this weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – The busy summer weekends continue here in the 10 as July is on the horizon. A few events on tap include Wyoming’s largest powwow, Make-A-Wish fundraiser, Law Enforcement Torch Run with Special Olympics and more. Starting Friday, the 61st Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow begins in...
Forsyth County, GAsky963.com

Twenty People killed in Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Crashes

Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 17 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 20 deaths across Georgia during the Memorial Day holiday travel period. The 78-hour holiday period began Friday, May 28, at 6pm and ended Monday, May 31, at 11:59pm. Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 424 traffic crashes that resulted in 277 injuries. Troopers also investigated 11 fatal crashes which resulted in 11 traffic deaths. Local agencies reporting nine traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (2), Dalton Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (2), Hall County Sheriff’s Office (3), and Savannah Police Department. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, State Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers arrested 361 people for driving under the influence, while issuing 12,146 citations, and 11,643 warnings. Citations included 694 Distracted Driving, 1,208 Seat Belt, 255 Child Restraint, and 43 Move Over violations. These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.
Georgia Statewnegradio.com

GSP releases traffic fatality count for Memorial Day weekend

The Georgia State Patrol has released its traffic fatality count for the Memorial Day weekend. Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 17 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 20 deaths across Georgia during the Memorial Day holiday travel period. Troopers investigated 11 fatal crashes which resulted in 11 traffic deaths. In...
Minneapolis, MNThe Free Press

Police from Minneapolis, UM to step up patrols in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department and the University of Minnesota will began patrolling the Dinkytown area near the university in an effort to curb violent crime, school and law enforcement authorities said Monday. Dinkytown has been a popular spot for students over the years and is...
Mattoon, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Mattoon police stepping up impaired, unbuckled driver patrols

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has begun stepping up patrols for impaired drivers and unbuckled motorists in advance of the Fourth of July. The department reported that this safety campaign, which will run through July 6, will encompass three weekends leading up to and following Independence Day, one of the deadliest times on Illinois roads.
Arkansas City, KSctnewsonline.com

Law Enforcement

• Marcus Alexander Lee Elam — speeding, 41 in a 30, first offense, no contest. • Billy Lee Guinn II — speeding, 45 in a 30, first offense, no contest. • Dana Leigh Northcutt — speeding, 47 in a 30, first offense, no contest. • Frenando Rodriguez — no driver's...
Moline, ILQuad-Cities Times

Law enforcement agencies start safe driving campaign for Independence Day

Various law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for drunken or otherwise impaired drivers this Independence Day. The Rock Island Sheriff's Office and the Moline Police Department are running a safety campaign from Thursday, June 17, to July 6, the three weekends leading up to and following Independence Day.
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Duluth Police To Step Up Firework Enforcement

The Duluth Police have been getting complaints about the fireworks being shot off late at night, sometimes during the day. In a press conference, the Duluth Police Department said they will be addressing the problem this summer by issuing citations for violations of Minnesota State Statutes and City Ordinances. So if you think it is fun to shoot them off when everyone has gone to sleep, you better think again.
El Centro, CAkyma.com

Law enforcement to increase highways patrols

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Every year hundreds of people get injured, and even die, along California's highways and roads. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to prevent that from happening in our area. That's why it's increasing patrols on Interstate 8 between El Centro and Yuma. CHP calls...
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

Florida law enforcement gears up to help U.S. border crisis

A dramatic surge in illegal southern border crossings continues in the United States. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were 180,000 border crossings last month. Compare that to 23,000 in May of last year. Now, Texas and Arizona are reaching out to other states for help. Florida...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Law enforcement shortage as summer heats up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement across the country is bracing for a potentially violent summer as more people are enjoying loosened COVID restrictions, a situation made more difficult due to the shortage of law enforcement officers. At the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, there is a shortage of deputies. The...
Columbus, INRepublic

Law enforcement officers and kids bond over fishing

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Local police and sheriff deputies embarked on a four-hour fishing expedition with local youngsters Friday, an event designed for building communication and trust. The “Hook a Kid on Fishing” event had 26 children between the ages of 9 and 14 teaming up with law enforcement officers to...