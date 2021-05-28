Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

EAGLES NEW DC GANNON’S SCHEME APPEALED TO RYAN KERRIGAN!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles surprised everyone by signing free agent edge Ryan Kerrigan back on May 17. Surprised because he was an entrenched member of the WFT defense for 11 years and he had scarred the Eagles for that long. Why did he choose Philly?. Here’s what the Washington Post is reporting:

fastphillysports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Eagles New Dc Gannon S#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnews-shield.com

NFL Player Ryan Kerrigan Can’t Stop Rescuing Tiny Bulldogs | The Dodo Teammates

When this NFL player, Ryan Kerrigan, got injured, there was only one thing that made him feel better — a tiny, rescued bulldog 💞. For more awesome pet content from GEICO, visit https://on.gei.co/38yJ8If. For more of Ryan Kerrigan and his family's adventures with their bulldogs, Kennedy and Truman, you can...
NFLYardbarker

QB Taylor Heinicke looking impressive in Washington camp?

It’s been widely presumed that Ryan Fitzpatrick will end up being the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team in 2021. However, the player who started Washington’s playoff game last year might have something to say about that. Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington said recently that his “biggest impression”...
NFL247Sports

Fred Smoot compares Taylor Heinicke to Kurt Warner

On the surface, it appears that the Washington Football Team already knows it will be going with Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback in 2021. But while that might be the public perception, don’t yet count out Taylor Heinicke. Former Washington draft pick Fred Smoot told 106.7 The Fan on Monday that he could see Heinicke fighting for the job because of the similarities he sees to NFL legend Kurt Warner.
NFLNBC Sports

Why McDaniel thinks Ryans is 'built' to be 49ers' DC

As a first-year assistant coach in the NFL, Mike McDaniel noticed something unique about another rookie that season. McDaniel joined the Houston Texans in 2006 to serve as an offensive assistant under then-coordinator Kyle Shanahan. On the other side of the ball, the Texans lined up rookie linebacker DeMeco Ryans, the first pick of the second round. Ryans started every game of his first four NFL seasons.
NFLCBS Sports

Here's why Jason Kelce's new Eagles contract likely points to the Pro Bowler retiring after 2021

Jason Kelce is a legend in Philadelphia, where he's as famous for his Super Bowl parade speech as a 10-year career anchoring the Eagles' offensive line. But his contract, reworked this March to ensure his return for 2021, likely points to this season being his last not only in the City of Brotherly Love but in the NFL. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Kelce and the Eagles agreed to place a "poison pill"-type maneuver in his new deal, all but guaranteeing the longtime center will either be released or retire after the season.
NFLfastphillysports.com

RAY DIDINGER’S NEW BOOK: EAGLES FANS PERFECT FATHER’S DAY GIFT

Ray Didinger is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a working Philly journalist since he graduated Temple in 1968. He was the youngest Eagles beat man ever, when sports editor Jack Wilson of the Bulletin named him in 1970, and he has since written for the Daily News and produced for for NFL Films, for which he won four Emmy awards. He has authored or co-authored eight books, the latest of which is his memoir, “Finished Business,” published by Temple University Press, and from which this excerpt is published by permission.
Akron, OHVindy.com

Eagles winning with new mental approach

For the first time in program history, Kennedy’s baseball team is in the final four. After wins over Columbia Station (10-2) and Tiffin Calvert (7-2) in the regional round, Kennedy punched its ticket to the state tournament held at Canal Park in Akron. For first-year coach Jim Ciambotti, a culture...
Lancaster, CAAntelope Valley Press

Eagles going to the ’ship

LANCASTER — The Western Christian baseball team entered its semifinal game against Lancaster averaging 11 runs per game in its first three wins of the playoffs. That included an easy 16-2 quarterfinal victory against Vasquez, last Friday. So maybe it thought it would have similar results against the Eagles. Unfortunately,...
NFLallfans.co

Philadelphia Eagles are showing interest in former Chiefs CB Steven Nelson

Three months have passed since the Pittsburgh Steelers officially terminated Steven Nelson’s contract, at his own request, but the veteran cornerback remains a free agent even after the draft and mandatory minicamps have come and gone. It’s very possible that Nelson is simply waiting out offers for teams to get...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Free Agent Stock Watch: Kawann Short

He was one of the NFL’s premier defensive tackles across multiple seasons. Now, he stands as one of the very best free agents left on the board. We haven’t heard much about Kawann Short since he was released in February, but the former Panthers star shouldn’t have too much trouble finding his next employer.
NFLNBC Sports

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer to star in movie featuring CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer is going to put on pads and a helmet once again to play the role of a Canadian Football League quarterback in an upcoming Canadian film. According to John Hodge of 3DownNation.com, Plummer has signed on to play the part of a signal-caller for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the film Kick.
NFLdallassun.com

Mailbag: Grading The 2018 Draft Class

I'm a firm believer that you can't grade a draft until three years after the fact. So how would you grade the Cowboys 2018 class? - TANNER CARLSON / SAN ANTONIO, TX. Rob: Overall it's been pretty strong. Six of nine draft picks have earned regular roles on offense/defense and/or special teams: Leighton Vander Esch, Connor Williams, Michael Gallup, Dorance Armstrong, Dalton Schultz and Cedrick Wilson. Vander Esch, Williams and Gallup have been starters every year when healthy and Schultz proved he can be a quality starter last year. Obviously it's uncertain who will stay beyond 2021, and Vander Esch is probably the biggest question mark because he's the first-round pick without a fifth-year option. But I wouldn't rule out a new deal at some point.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Key Dates For 2022 NFL Offseason

The NFL and NFL Players Association have scheduled most of their key dates for the 2022 offseason. Here’s the breakdown, via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero (Twitter link):. Franchise and Transition Tag Period: February 22 — March 8, 2022. Start Of 2022 League Year and Free Agency: March 16, 2022 (4pm ET)
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Allen Robinson named 34th on the PFF Top 50 Players list

The last time I wrote something about Chicago Bears wide out Allen Robinson, I finished with this hopeful sentence. I really hope the next article we write about Robinson has something to do with a contract extension. Not yet... While A-Rob is still waiting on that new deal, he’s adding...
NFLSportsnet.ca

Doug Farrar on Cole Beasley's comments, NFL encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations

Rintoul & Surman – Hour 3 and Hour 4: Kyle Bukauskas, Ryan Clark. Sportsnet’s Kyle Bukauskas previews Habs/Golden Knights Game 6, and The Atheltic’s Ryan Clark gives the latest on Seattle’s hiring of Dave Hakstol. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NFLchatsports.com

What are some reasonable expectations for DeMeco Ryans’ first year as DC?

We’re a little more than a month away from 49ers training camp. The focus will be on Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, and the rollercoaster known as the 49ers quarterback situation — and for a good reason. It’s assumed that the offense will improve dramatically because of health. It’s also assumed...
NFLchatsports.com

LA Rams: 4 free agent offensive linemen who are still available

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports. The LA Rams are through their first NFL offseason wave of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and the coaching staff is regrouping and reformulating. Who will be the starters? Who will fill the rotational roles? Who will contribute to special teams? And finally, who will be waived? Of that group, the team will need to determine who will be signed to the team’s practice squad.
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots Bailey, Onwenu recognized by NFL.com

There are lists you might look forward to making up – Christmas, Honey-Do, Bucket, to name a few – and others, if you're an NFL player, that you just look forward to making, as in being named to them... for whatever that's worth. Case in point, someone who writes for...
NFLallfans.co

Washington RBs coach Randy Jordan wants to see Antonio Gibson catching more passes in 2021

When the Washington Football Team selected running back Antonio Gibson in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, no one believed he would lead the team in rushing as a rookie. After all, Washington was bringing back Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson in 2020. Fast forward to training camp, and Guice was released due to off-field issues, and Peterson was let go because the team loved what it saw from Gibson.
NFLabc23.com

Eagles OTA’s

Now heading over to Philly where the Eagles wrapped up their minicamp last week its the 1st one under new head coach Nick Sirianni the former Colts offensive coordinator has a big task on. his hands taking over a organization that is in between a super bowl title and a...