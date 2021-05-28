EAGLES NEW DC GANNON’S SCHEME APPEALED TO RYAN KERRIGAN!

I'm a firm believer that you can't grade a draft until three years after the fact. So how would you grade the Cowboys 2018 class? - TANNER CARLSON / SAN ANTONIO, TX. Rob: Overall it's been pretty strong. Six of nine draft picks have earned regular roles on offense/defense and/or special teams: Leighton Vander Esch, Connor Williams, Michael Gallup, Dorance Armstrong, Dalton Schultz and Cedrick Wilson. Vander Esch, Williams and Gallup have been starters every year when healthy and Schultz proved he can be a quality starter last year. Obviously it's uncertain who will stay beyond 2021, and Vander Esch is probably the biggest question mark because he's the first-round pick without a fifth-year option. But I wouldn't rule out a new deal at some point.