Milwaukee families with children 18 and younger can get food delivered to their doorsteps for free this summer thanks to two newly announced programs. For families living in the 53205, 53206 and 53233 ZIP codes, Milwaukee Public Schools, the MPS Foundation and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation MKE Responds Fund have organized the “Summer Meal Delivery Pilot Program.” The program will deliver two-day packs of food containing two breakfasts, lunches and milks to designated bus stops (and in some cases, individual homes) every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from July 7 through Aug. 25.