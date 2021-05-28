Cancel
Arcadia softball improves to 6-1

Cover picture for the articleThe Arcadia Firebirds softball team moves to 6-1 on the season as they defeated the Nandua Lady Warriors by a score of 8 to 5. The Warriors got on the board first in the top of the 2nd inning by scoring 2 runs. The Firebirds responded back with 2 runs to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the 2nd inning. The Firebirds would then score 3 runs in the bottom of the 3rd and 4th innings to make the score 8 to 2. The Warriors tried to come back but could only score 1 run in the top of the 5th inning and 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning. The final score was 8 to 5.

