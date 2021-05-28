Road Line Painting Underway in Washington County
Motorists are advised of line painting work being done throughout Washington County over the next couple weeks. The Washington County Engineer’s Office contracted LL Pelling Co. of Cedar Rapids to paint about 80 miles of edge lines on paved roads throughout the county. Work is scheduled to begin this week and is expected to be completed in the next week or two, weather permitting. The public is encouraged to use caution and safe driving practices around the painting equipment and in the moving work zones. Questions should be directed to the engineer’s office at 319-653-7731.www.kciiradio.com