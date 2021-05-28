SIXERS WILL RIDE WELL-RESTED STARTERS IN GAME 3 — AND BEYOND!

After a wonderful weekend off following the Sixers’ 2nd straight 16 point win over the Atlanta Hawks, this time in Atlanta, it’s time to get ready for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semis. Following Friday’s win, the Sixers hold a 2-1 series lead, and seem to have a stranglehold on the series in general. There was no home court advantage for the Hawks on Friday night, and they seemed like a team resigned to their fate as Joel Embiid rocked the rim over and over again late in Game 3. And yet, there are still things to focus on in order to push Atlanta to the brink of elimination with a Game 4 win. A new starter, managing rotations, and a little bit of cautiousness are all still issues that need attention, even if it does seem the Sixers are the clearly better team. Let’s begin with: