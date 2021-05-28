Cancel
SIXERS WILL RIDE WELL-RESTED STARTERS IN GAME 3 — AND BEYOND!

fastphillysports.com
Cover picture for the articleThe Sixers head to Washington with a 2-0 lead in their series with the Wiz. And their starting lineup of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid holds the key to a deep playoff run and an NBA title. The starters have played the most minutes...

Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Sixers fall in first game at Perfect Game Midwest Series

CHEYENNE — After taking an early 2-0 advantage, Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 dropped its first game of the Perfect Midwest Series 8-2 to 643 Kansas City Scout Team on Friday in Olathe, Kansas. Kansas City scored five runs in the fifth inning that was highlighted by a grand slam....
NBACBS Sports

Hawks seeking edge at home in pivotal Game 3 vs. Sixers

The Atlanta Hawks look to extend their run of good fortune at home on Friday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Hawks, who split the first two games in Philadelphia, have won 13 in a row in Atlanta since a 120-109 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on April 15.
NBAYardbarker

Nets' Kyrie Irving ruled out for rest of Game 4 with sprained ankle

The Brooklyn Nets have a major worry going forward, as Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury is severe to keep him out for the remainder of Game 4. The Nets announced at halftime that Irving will not return to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Milwaukee with what is being called a sprained right ankle.
NBAlibertyballers.com

Sixers head to the A with momentum for Game 3 against the Hawks

Joel Embiid didn’t win the Most Valuable Player Award. That’s okay. I can live with that. Ben Simmons didn’t win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. That’s okay. I can live with that, too. The Philadelphia 76ers are down 0-2 to the Atlanta Hawks in their Eastern Conference Semifinal...
NBAYardbarker

Sixers' Joel Embiid Cleared to Play Game 3 vs. Hawks

After being listed as questionable ahead of Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has once again been cleared for action despite dealing with a small meniscus tear in his knee. Ever since leaving the Game 4 matchup in the first round against the Washington...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks scuffle defensively in 127-111 loss to Sixers in Game 3

With the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers knotted at 1-1 in a best-of-seven second round series, Friday’s Game 3 matchup took on considerable significance. The Hawks entered Game 3 with the NBA’s longest active home winning streak but, after an evening filled with defensive challenges, Atlanta fell to Philadelphia by a final score of 127-111 at State Farm Arena.
NBAchatsports.com

What to Watch for in Sixers vs Hawks: Game Three

After splitting the first two games at home, the Sixers will travel to Atlanta with the goal of taking control of the series. The Hawks had a 24-18 record at home this season and won both of their home playoff games against the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAYardbarker

Shake Milton Stayed Ready and Delivered for Sixers vs. Hawks in Game 2

Ever since the 2020-2021 regular season concluded and the playoff run started, Philadelphia 76ers backup guard Shake Milton has struggled to hit his stride. In the first round against the Washington Wizards, Milton averaged less than 10 minutes per game as he saw his playing time dwindle over the five-game series.
NBAcrossingbroad.com

10 Random Notes and Stats Ahead of Sixers/Hawks, Game 3

These two-day breaks are killers, aren’t they? Feels like an eternity. We’ve got Sixers/Hawks, Game 3 tonight in Atlanta. Chances are, the folks down there will not give one-tenth of a crap about the local basketball team because they’re looking ahead to SEC football, or the next NASCAR event, or whatever that melting pot city currently cares about.
NBA975thefanatic.com

5 Things The Sixers Need To Focus On In Game 4

After a wonderful weekend off following the Sixers’ 2nd straight 16 point win over the Atlanta Hawks, this time in Atlanta, it’s time to get ready for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semis. Following Friday’s win, the Sixers hold a 2-1 series lead, and seem to have a stranglehold on the series in general. There was no home court advantage for the Hawks on Friday night, and they seemed like a team resigned to their fate as Joel Embiid rocked the rim over and over again late in Game 3. And yet, there are still things to focus on in order to push Atlanta to the brink of elimination with a Game 4 win. A new starter, managing rotations, and a little bit of cautiousness are all still issues that need attention, even if it does seem the Sixers are the clearly better team. Let’s begin with:
SoccerMinneapolis Star Tribune

Few unruly fans spoiling games for rest of crowd

Joe Mauer knew there were some ballparks where fans would be tougher to play in front of than others. The former American League Most Valuable Player specifically put Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park and Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago in that group. "There are some hostile environments," he said. Mauer also...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 bold Sixers-Hawks predictions for Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers are up 2-1 on the Atlanta Hawks after three games of their second-round series. The Sixers have momentum on their side ahead of Monday night’s matchup after two consecutive wins. The Hawks will need to make the necessary adjustments to tie the series on their home floor.
NBAclipsnation.com

Kawhi Leonard will be out for Game 5 and potentially the rest of the second round

After appearing to figure out the Utah Jazz over the last two games in Staples Center, the Clippers were on a path to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. Instead, news dropped Wednesday morning that Kawhi Leonard will be out for Game 5 with a knee injury, and Leonard will potentially miss the rest of the second-round series.
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Sixers Notes: Howard, Hawks, Game 5, Embiid, Betting

PHILADELPHIA — The Sixers and Hawks are tied 2-2 in their second-round series and Wednesday night brings a pivotal contest between the two clubs. The franchise believes that the team’s Game 4 loss was a blown opportunity, though the Sixers are “locked-in” ahead of Game 5, as Dwight Howard told FortyEightMinutes.com and other media in Philadelphia.