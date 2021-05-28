Closures Monday For Memorial Day
Memorial Day is observed Monday as the country honors those we have lost as they served. During the federal holiday, many area businesses and offices will be closed. Banks will be closed on Monday. There will be no mail delivery and post offices will be closed. Area libraries will be closed as will local city halls. County offices and the Conservation Education Center at Marr Park will not be open Monday. For a list of area Memorial Day ceremonies and services visit the Community Calendar at KCIIradio.com.www.kciiradio.com