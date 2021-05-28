Closures Monday For Memorial Day

The Montgomery Veterans Memorial Committee hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony on May 31, 2021 at the Montgomery Veterans Memorial. The Ceremony featured lowering of the flags by Montgomery Township Boy and Girl Scouts, a spiritual message provided by Reverend Christopher Heitkamp, and reflections provided by Montgomery Mayor Devra Keenan. Memorial Day honors and remembers all our military service members who have died while serving our country. Any member of the public is welcome to visit the Memorial for quiet reflection any day from dawn to dusk. It is located near the upper parking lot of Montgomery Veterans Memorial Park on Harlingen Road. Please see some photos from this year’s ceremony at: https://photos.app.goo.gl/iQCpZt1gRs2QVS1A9.