Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Closures Monday For Memorial Day

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 28 days ago

Memorial Day is observed Monday as the country honors those we have lost as they served. During the federal holiday, many area businesses and offices will be closed. Banks will be closed on Monday. There will be no mail delivery and post offices will be closed. Area libraries will be closed as will local city halls. County offices and the Conservation Education Center at Marr Park will not be open Monday. For a list of area Memorial Day ceremonies and services visit the Community Calendar at KCIIradio.com.

www.kciiradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Montgomery, NYmontgomery.nj.us

Memorial Day Service Recap

The Montgomery Veterans Memorial Committee hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony on May 31, 2021 at the Montgomery Veterans Memorial. The Ceremony featured lowering of the flags by Montgomery Township Boy and Girl Scouts, a spiritual message provided by Reverend Christopher Heitkamp, and reflections provided by Montgomery Mayor Devra Keenan. Memorial Day honors and remembers all our military service members who have died while serving our country. Any member of the public is welcome to visit the Memorial for quiet reflection any day from dawn to dusk. It is located near the upper parking lot of Montgomery Veterans Memorial Park on Harlingen Road. Please see some photos from this year’s ceremony at: https://photos.app.goo.gl/iQCpZt1gRs2QVS1A9.
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Flag Day ceremony set for Monday

NORFOLK - Flag Day originated in 1885 to observe June 14 as the anniversary of official adoption of the stars and stripes. Thomas Landkamer says the American Legion is hosting a Flag Day ceremony Monday in Norfolk. Landkamer says U.S. Navy Chaplain Rev. Mike Moreno is set to be the...
Politicshernandocounty.us

Independence Day office closures

The following offices/services will be closed on Monday, July 5, 2021 in observance of Independence Day. Transit Services (TheBus) Normal business hours for these offices/services will resume on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Animal Services. Animal Services will be closed on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in observance of Independence Day. Normal...
Dubuque, IAPosted by
AM 1490 WDBQ

Northwest Arterial Lane Closure through Monday

A northbound lane of the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque will be closed at JFK for emergency pavement repair until 5:00 PM on Monday, June 14th. Traffic will be merged into one lane to accommodate this emergency repair. Motorists may experience delays. LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state...
Saint Clair Shores, MIcandgnews.com

Memorial Day service returns to Veterans Memorial Park

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Before the barbecues, before the crowds drag chairs, blankets and umbrellas to line the parade route, before motorcycles shatter the silence of the afternoon to kick off the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade, another, more intimate ceremony honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Early Memorial Day respects given

Veterans from the American Legion and VFW Posts start off early on Memorial Day morning to show their respect, honor and to salute those that served and made the supreme sacrifice for this great nation. There are nine memorial sites throughout the town of Belmont, where words of remembrance and...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

1-day closure for section of Wallace Street

Wallace Street between Calhoun and Clinton streets will be closed Wednesday while a crane sets equipment on adjacent buildings, the city of Fort Wayne said today. For questions or to report problems, call the city's traffic engineering department at 427-1172.
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Day of Action set for Monday

PARKERSBURG — The Day of Action, a worldwide endeavor for people to help people, will be held Monday under the oversight of the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley. Day of Action, sponsored by WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, this year will involve 125 volunteers in 17 teams working at 12 places, said Stacy DeCicco, executive director of the United Way Alliance.
Politicsclevelandpolicefoundation.org

Spruce-Up Day at Owens’ Memorial Park

Tuesday June 22nd was Owens’ Memorial Park spruce-up day as CPD officers, community partners, Cleveland Police Foundation board members and of course former CPD Captain Keith Sulzer spread mulch and planted flowers at the memorial site!. It was a true labor of love as this dedicated group of volunteers worked...
Williston Park, NYtheislandnow.com

Williston Park Library news

The Williston Park Library is excited to announce our partnership with Page Turner Adventures to offer children a virtual and fun summer experience. Please refer to the children’s calendar of events on our website, willistonparklibrary.org. Each week will feature a different theme and each day offers a new experience — theater shows, stories, crafts, children’s book author and illustrator interviews, contests, games, special guest performers, virtual field trips, and much more.
Princeton, MNhometownsource.com

Thank you for Memorial Day services

Hello Princeton community. I want to express big thank yous to the VFW 806, VFWA 806, VFW Elite Cooties, American Legion 216 and Legion Aux 216, our local Corborn’s here in Princeton for again putting on the lunch after the Memorial Day services. Thank you, Janell Whitcomb, Izzy, Robert and Charlie, for all our kitchen help, and all our volunteers putting this all together. All working together. Again thank you.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Y105

Northwest Arterial Lane Closure through Monday

A northbound lane of the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque will be closed at JFK for emergency pavement repair until 5:00 PM on Monday, June 14th. Traffic will be merged into one lane to accommodate this emergency repair. Motorists may experience delays. LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state...
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Eagle 102.3

Northwest Arterial Lane Closure through Monday

A northbound lane of the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque will be closed at JFK for emergency pavement repair until 5:00 PM on Monday, June 14th. Traffic will be merged into one lane to accommodate this emergency repair. Motorists may experience delays. LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state...