New Text Message:5279

A former Mississippi lawmaker’s body was discovered in the same spot where her sister-in-law was found dead last year, days after the politician vowed to seek justice in the case of her relative.Ashley Henley, 40, a former Republican, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday night in Yalobusha County, the North Mississippi Herald reported.Assistant District Attorney Steven Jubera said in a statement that the gunshot was “non-accidental” and they are investigating the case as a homicide.Henley appeared to have been mowing grass in her lawn near the trailer where the burned body of her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones,...