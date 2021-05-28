Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

New Text Message:5279

By Mystery Man
wdkx.com
 19 days ago

And even though Yes my Mayor Warren botched Mr Prude’s probe she turned. around and fired that Police chief and went toe to toe with their union rep. by forcing change and by appointing a Black Woman to Police Chief. Go head. Mayor Jokeress.🙌🙌. YOUR ACCOUNT.

www.wdkx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Black Woman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Kingston, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Kingston man turns himself in on threatening text message accusations

A Kingston man is being held without bond on two felony charges after sending a number of threatening text messages, reports stated. Timothy Christian Vonbehren, 33, is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and aggravated stalking. He is accused of sending text messages on May 8 stating he would shoot the "tattoo place up" and "the last thing you see I swear to God is savage love before you die."
TV & Videos24newshd.tv

Woman raped, filmed in Shakargarh; video released on social media

A married woman was gang-raped and filmed by three youth rapists and later the rapist released the video on social media after the refusal of the victim to pay them money in Shakargarh, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. The video of the woman went viral by accused rapists after the victim...
Berea, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

College student receives threatening text messages: Berea Police Blotter

A Baldwin Wallace University student called police May 27 and said that she had received threatening text messages early that morning. The student, who had just graduated from Baldwin Wallace, awoke at about 3 a.m. to an alert on her cell phone. The message said that $3,000 had just been deposited into her bank account. The student had no idea who deposited the money.
Public Safetygobnewsonline.com

IGP directs CID boss to takeover probe into ‘bullion van’ robbery attack

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has instructed the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to takeover investigations into the latest armed robbery attack on a bullion van at James town in Accra. The incident occured within the jurisdiction of the Accra Police Command. The IGP’s directive...
Public Safetynewzworldtoday.com

New Video Shows FBI Buliding In DC Empty, Doors Boarded Over!

Anyone else get the sense that the “pandemic” may just be cover to cover up a lot of things happening behind the scenes?. I’m starting to wonder. Richard Citizen Journalist continues to do excellent on-site reporting. You know, the kind of stuff the Mainstream Media is supposed to do, but...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Bachelorette' Star Arrested in FBI Sting Operation

The FBI secretly ran an encrypted communications app that became popular with criminals in an elaborate sting operation that led to the agency obtaining over 20 million messages from over 11,800 devices used by suspected criminals. One of those suspects is Samuel Minkin, who appeared on The Bachelorette Australia Season 6. Another person arrested in Australia is Sopiea Kong, a contestant on Australian Ninja Warrior in 2017.
Westford, MAWicked Local

Westford police warn of text messages seeking contact with high school students

WESTFORD -- Police are warning residents of reports of a suspicious text message they said was sent to several parents of Westford Academy students. In a social media post, police said the text message was addressed to parents from a so-called Sergeant Taylor, and that Sgt. Taylor was reaching out to the parents seeking permission to speak with their child (with the correct spelling of the child’s name).
Schoharie County, NYDaily Star

Judge quits amid claims of prejudice on social media

A state judicial oversight commission announced Wednesday that a town justice in Schoharie County has resigned after an investigation into alleged discriminatory posts on social media "and other misconduct." The state Commission on Judicial Conduct said in a media release that it notified Kenneth C. Knutsen, who served as a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Mystery as US politician is found murdered at same spot where her sister-in-law was found dead

A former Mississippi lawmaker’s body was discovered in the same spot where her sister-in-law was found dead last year, days after the politician vowed to seek justice in the case of her relative.Ashley Henley, 40, a former Republican, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday night in Yalobusha County, the North Mississippi Herald reported.Assistant District Attorney Steven Jubera said in a statement that the gunshot was “non-accidental” and they are investigating the case as a homicide.Henley appeared to have been mowing grass in her lawn near the trailer where the burned body of her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Indy100

Police under fire for posing with suspect after manhunt

Police in the US have come under fire after posting an image of them posing with a suspect caught in a manhunt. The four police officers in the picture have been criticised for posing with alleged bank robber suspect, Eric Boykin, who they arrested in Prentiss, Mississippi on Tuesday. In...
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Moment five white Maryland police officers taser and arrest black teenager 'after he ignored warning to stop vaping on boardwalk'

A black teenager was filmed being surrounded by five white police officers and tasered after he allegedly ignored a request to stop vaping on a Maryland boardwalk. Taizier Griffin, 18, was zapped with the device in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday, despite his apparent cooperation with the five officers surrounding him, and was filmed tumbling to the ground moments later.